Cody Rhodes Says Big Show Has Been ‘Very Influential’ On His Career

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about his Extreme Rules 2012 match with the Big Show and how influential the former WWE star was on his career. The two infamously had a tables match which involved Show being knocked off the apron, stepping through a table to break it. That awarded the match (and Intercontinental championship) to Rhodes.

He said: “It’s fun to pull back the curtain on this one now because I do think this person deserves credit for it and didn’t get any ’cause so many people thought, ‘Oh, maybe that wasn’t supposed to happen’ — the Big Show. Big Show was so influential in my career and doesn’t even realize it because I was going through it when I was going up against him and, man, I’m lucky to have had that experience with him. That was his idea, Michael Hayes was right there to say, ‘Yep, let’s do it,’ and it ended up being a very fun moment.“