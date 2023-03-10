Cody Rhodes Credits His Wife Brandi For Enabling His Return To WWE

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Cody Rhodes alluded to the fact that he wouldn’t be where he is today were it not for the sacrificial choices made by his wife, Brandi Rhodes (per Fightful). The wrestler explained the importance of his immediate family in his career and the pursuit of his wrestling goals. You can read a few highlights from Rhodes and watch teh full video below.

On how Brandi Rhodes provided the opportunity for him to return to the ring with WWE: “It’s not a story that anyone’s ever really going to know, but I wouldn’t even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life.It’s hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that.”

On the importance of family to his pursuit of the titles: “As a husband and a father, you report back to these girls. You report back to them, and that would lead me to the other most important woman in my life, which is my daughter. [She] doesn’t have a clue what’s going on, but I feel such a responsibility to report back hopefully with two championships and to just report back having given everything I possibly could.”