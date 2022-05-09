Cody Rhodes Thinks He Can Move On From Seth Rollins Following WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes isn’t looking to have a third match with Seth Rollins following his win at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE posted a video of Rollins being interviewed backstage after his tights-assisted win over Rollins at the PPV, and you can see the video and highlights below:

On his win over Rollins: “This could have been the night where I fall off. This could have been where my honeymoon phase was over. It truly could have been, and maybe there are some wrestlers here who don’t want my run to keep going. But it’s going to keep going. I have a specific goal that we have already talked about. This is unfinished business for me, and I have to get it done.”

On how he got the win: “I have to be honest, I wasn’t stoked about a roll-up victory [over Rollins]. I had to grab his tights. I stole a page from The American Dream, I totally know how to play this game. I didn’t get caught, he half-assed it, and I was able to secure the victory.”

On what’s next for him: “After the match, I did the generic symbol for wanting the belt – because it’s real. That’s what I want. And to be able to get two [wins] on him, I think we can walk away on this one. Seth is an amazing superstar wrestler, I can’t wait to see what he does next. Whatever he does now, good luck. I’m moving forward. I’m excited to see what that is. Maybe the WWE Universe can tell me what’s next. I’m looking forward to it.”

