Cody Rhodes Tells Paul Heyman He’s Hunting The Bloodline On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is turning himself from the hunted to the hunter, sending Paul Heyman a message on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rhodes defeat Grayson Waller in the main event match before Heyman came out to the ramp and told Rhodes to keep The Rock’s name out of his mouth, referring to Rhodes calling for a match with The Great One at Elimination Chamber.

Heyman told Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock “or else.” Rhodes responded, “Or else what?” Heyman tried to enter the ring but Rhodes said he would drop anyone who did. Heyman called Rock and Reigns on separate phones and Rhodes said that he’s now hunting The Bloodline.

Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.