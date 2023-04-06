Cody Rhodes Recalls Tearing Up His Hotel Room Before WrestleMania 28

– During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recalls how he was so stressed out before wrestling Big Show for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 28 that he tore up his hotel room in Miami, Florida before the event. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)

“I was probably the worst at letting all of this get to me. I remember I tore up a hotel room in Miami once when I was wrestling Big Show for the Intercontinental title [at WrestleMania 28]. I don’t know. It’s such an anxious, crazy, wild week filled with all kinds of stresses and just trying to get everything right.”

The Big Show beat Cody Rhodes in their title match at the 2012 event.