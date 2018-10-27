Various News: Cody Rhodes Shares Jericho Cruise Tweet, NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania Tour Preview Released, and Updated Global Wars Lineups

– Former NWA world heavyweight champion Cody Rhodes is now on the Chris Jericho cruise. He shared a photo from the cruise on Twitter, which you can check out below.

– NJPW has released a new preview video for the co-promotional NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania tour. The tour is set to run from January 11 through January 21. The following stars have been announced for the tour: Atlantis, Mistico, Caristico, Volador Jr., Dragon Lee, Titan, Angel de Oro, Soberano Jr., Flyer, Audaz, Atlantis Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Terrible, Gran Guerrero, Barbaro Cavernario, Sanson, Cuatrero, Forastero, Okumura, and Templario.

– ROH and NJPW have revealed the updated lineups for the Global Wars tour set for November:

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

