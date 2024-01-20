– WrestlingNews.co reports that Cody Rhodes cut a promo after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. Cody beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a post-show dark match main event. Cody addressed the fans in Atlanta, and he addressed the WrestleMania rumors. Since The Rock’s recent return to WWE Raw, it’s been heavily rumored that he will face Roman Reigns this year at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights and a video of Cody’s post-show promo:

On being back in his hometown of Atlanta: “Atlanta, Georgia, did you have a good time tonight?! We got people all the way up here! Say hi to all those people up there. I don’t need to tell you because my Mike Rome has been doing an outstanding job all night announcing the Superstars all night, Atlanta is my hometown! I’ve done some silly stuff here. Jumped off of a cage that was too high, set myself on fire, got into a fight with Brock Lesnar. I’ve done a few silly things, but all of them were in the efforts to give this city, the town, the community that raised me something to remember. When you’re home, you share things that only you would share at home. Here’s one. There is only one thing that makes me tired of coming home. The only thing that makes me tired when coming home is coming home empty-handed. I think we need to change that.”

On the WrestleMania rumors: “And I am not immune to all the news, everything that’s happening, what will happen, what won’t happen. All I can tell you is this. I’m the right man for the job. I’m the best man for the job. I’m heading into the Royal Rumble, I’m gonna go back-to-back, and I’m gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta.”

Cody Rhodes then gave away the microphone cover to a fan in the arena. He’ll be competing in the Men’s Rumble Match at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event one week from today. It will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be broadcast live on Peacock.