Colby Corino Added To NWA World Title Match At Crockett Cup

Colby Corino is set to be part of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at the Crockett Cup this weekend. The NWA announced on Wednesday that Corino will join the match for Saturday’s event, making it a three-way between champion Thom Latimer, Rhino, and Corino.

The full announcement reads:

NWA CEO William Patrick Corgan has made a shocking call just days from the 2025 Crockett Cup: Colby Corino has officially been added to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match this Saturday in Philadelphia; which has been previously slated as Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer against Rhino.

Corgan cited that “After winning the first Dane Memorial Heavyweight tournament and becoming #1 contender in Dothan, Alabama, Colby has earned this opportunity. So I’ve chosen Philadelphia, the city that raised him, for this moment.”

Of note, Colby’s father Steve Corino is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, who held the prestigious 10 Pounds of Gold for 172 days.

And with the legendary Rhino having made his intentions clear at Hard Times 5 in a face-to-face confrontation with Latimer, this Crockett Cup co-main event is no longer just theirs to fight over, but Corino’s as well.