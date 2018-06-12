Colt Cabana Discusses The Status of His Friendship With CM Punk

– Colt Cabana spoke with Busted Open Radio about the status of his friendship with CM Punk following their win in the lawsuit filed by WWE doctor Chris Amann. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the status of his friendship with Punk: “We’re… we’re what we are, you know?”

On whether he and Punk are least cordial: “Yes. Of course we are.”

On whether Punk would ever return to the ring: “I think he has no desire to ever go to WWE, but, you never know. In 10 years, something can be different. His mindset could be different, his pocket book could be different, these are factors that I don’t know. Like, right now, I think he hates wrestling, and everything is kind of… it’s weird, because it’s done everything for him, and it’s also done everything against him. So, I think he has a bad taste for wrestling in his mouth but, you know, in four, five, 10 years, who knows?”

On Punk’s MMA future: “I think he’ll want to stay within the industry if they’ll have him.”