The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete AEW Revolution 2020 & WWE Super Showdown 2020 Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 95. On the show, Larry Csonka & Mark Radulich deliver complete breakdowns and reviews of AEW Revolution 2020 & WWE Super Showdown 2020 (plus talk of random wrestling things, bad tattoos, & Quentin Tarantino movies). The show is approximately 154-minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE Super Showdown 2020 Review: 8:05

* AEW Revolution 2020 Review: 1:10:55

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play