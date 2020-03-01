wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete AEW Revolution 2020 & WWE Super Showdown 2020 Reviews
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 95. On the show, Larry Csonka & Mark Radulich deliver complete breakdowns and reviews of AEW Revolution 2020 & WWE Super Showdown 2020 (plus talk of random wrestling things, bad tattoos, & Quentin Tarantino movies). The show is approximately 154-minutes long.
* Intro
* WWE Super Showdown 2020 Review: 8:05
* AEW Revolution 2020 Review: 1:10:55
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
