Conan O’Brien Jokes About WWE’s ‘Essential Business’ Status in ‘Tribute’ Video

WWE being classified as an “essential business” in Florida has caused no small amount of controversy, and Conan O’Brien had some fun at the state and company’s expense over it. O’Brien “paid tribute” to WWE in a faux serious montage as you can see below.

The video does include Roman Reigns and calls him out by name, despite the fact that he’s been away from the company since WrestleMania due to his immunocompromised status as a cancer survivor.