Update on Roman Reigns’ Status and Potential Return Amid Pandemic

Roman Reigns chose not to work WrestleMania, and it may be a little while before we see him again. As previously reported, Reigns backed out of working a match against Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania due to concerns about his health in regard to thew COVID-19 pandemic. Due to his fight with leukemia, Reigns is considered to be immunocompromised and chose not to work the match. WWE replaced him with Braun Strowman.

According to the WON, when Reigns returns is essentially up to him, and as of now nobody knows when he is going to be comfortable returning. The situation has not yet changed regarding the potential risk to his health doing empty arena shows and whether he’ll return before the pandemic is passed isn’t yet clear.

Reigns said in a public Instagram post last week addressing his withdrawal, “I made it to Orlando and I had to make a decision for me. It doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do. I still love this game. I still love pro wrestling/sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring. It’s a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena. I’m ready to get back to work.”