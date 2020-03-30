Roman Reigns Comments On Missing WWE Wrestlemania 36

– Roman Reigns took to Instagram (via Fightful) to break his silence on missing WrestleMania 36. It was reported last week that Reigns had pulled out of the event, though WWE is still advertising him challenging Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title.

“You already know what’s going on. It’s all the news — the dirtsheets, whatever you want to call them — that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It’s funny because for years, people are like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.’ There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I’m a coward, I’m a sissy, a lot of different things. But you don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you think. ‘Oh his health.’ But you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns or if I have family at my household, older family. Like the old saying goes, flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. Take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this. If we can’t grow out of this, I don’t think we have a chance.

“For all my fans, I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. Sometimes, things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family. No matter what, you already know the deal. I made it to Orlando and I had to make a decision for me. It doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do. I still love this game. I still love pro wrestling/sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring. It’s a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena. I’m ready to get back to work.”