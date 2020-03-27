Details On Roman Reigns Deciding To Back Out Of Wrestlemania

As we reported yesterday, Roman Reigns will no longer be part of Wrestlemania, as he told officials he didn’t feel comfortable performing at the WWE Performance Center during the Coronavirus pandemic. Reigns has a compromised immune system as a result of his battle with leukemia a couple of years ago, and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that it was Reigns who made the call not to be part of the show anymore. He said that Reigns’ decision came from the fact that The Miz is sick (although he didn’t say if it was COVID-19 or something else) and The Usos were unhappy about it.