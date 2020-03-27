Roman Reigns Reportedly Out of WrestleMania 36 Match

In a major story, Roman Reigns is reportedly out of his WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that sources close to the matter said that Reigns told WWE he no longer felt comfortable performing at the WWE Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the fact that his fight against leukemia left him immunocompromised, and he doesn’t want to risk his health.

WWE agreed to the request, and Reigns will be replaced with someone else for the WWE Championship match. At this point it is unclear who that will be.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso said he reached out to WWE for comment on the report, and that WWE declined to do so.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4th and 5th and was being taped yesterday and today at the PC and other venues.