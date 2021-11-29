Hey kids! This week we’ve got a Women’s Championship match, Jay Lethal taking on EC3, and the re-emergence of Danhausen on ROH TV! It should be very nice & very evil, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 11.26.21

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling and three colossal matches. The main event features two megastars: Jay Lethal taking on EC3. Rok-C will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Gia Scott. First, Jay & Mark Briscoe take on Danhausen & PCO!

Ian & Caprice call the action.

Danhausen & PCO vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe: The friendly graphic tells us that this must have been pre-filmed because Danhausen’s leg is still broken. It also tells us to send a robot suit to Danhausen’s mailbox until he heals, and will smell ya later. Danhausen seems annoyed waiting for PCO to slowly walk to the ring. Danhausen & PCO do have the weight & experience advantage, though one might call into question Danhausen’s statistics. Danhausen starts against Mark. Mark goes for the jar of teeth, as he could use a few. Danhausen refuses, but the diversion results in a few punches & Danhausen running to the corner to tag PCO. PCO & Mark have some history together and against each other. Mark takes the shirt off for the chop exchange. Big clothesline by PCO after a hug of mutual respect, and Danhausen tags himself back in. Danhausen goes for a Jay Driller, but Mark blocks. Jay tags in, Danhausen begs off, saying he wasn’t ready. He yells at PCO and gets a boot from Jay. Jay hits a back elbow as we go to commercial.

Danhausen kept getting worked over during that break, though he did hit a nice German suplex. Danhausen makes the ropes to break Jay’s Camel clutch. Jay stomps Danhausen down in the corner. Jay misses a corner charge and Danhausen German suplexes him. Tags to Mark & PCO, and PCO is smacking both Briscoes down. Stun gun and a big boot to Jay. Mark tries some offensive moves that serve the effect of causing a malfunction. PCO goes to the corner and gets a tag from Mark. Mark directs him towards Danhausen, who jumps off the apron. The Briscoes double team PCO, PCO runs through the double clothesline and clotheslines both of them. Danhausen tags in, he’s got the jar of teeth and pours some in Mark’s mouth! Big boot from Danhausen! Goes for the chokeslam, but Mark blocks. PCO gives him an assist! Danhasuen thinks he did it by himself, which causes a disagreement between the partners. Sledge comes out to talk some sense into PCO, or maybe beat him up? Sledge is beating PCO up, leaving Danhausen all alone. Jay & Mark clothesline him in the corner and beal him across the ring. Jay Driller on the teeth! That’s all she wrote.

Winners: The Briscoes (8:54 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Good, dumb fun. Mark gets some of the teeth to smile with! They fit!

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis give us their feelings about ROH & Final Battle.

Quinn joins Ian & Caprice on commentary for the next match.

Gia Scott talks about how it should have been her. Obviously she’s been studying Dolph Ziggler promos. Rok-C is aware that holding the title means she has a target on her back. It also means that she is one of the best, and will defend it against anybody. She will defend the title with honor.

ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Gia Scott vs. Rok-C (c): Like most of Rok-C’s opponents, Gia has quite the size advantage. She uses that early to power Rok-C down. Lots of shit talk from Gia, Rok-C prefers to exchange wrestling holds. Rok-C gets a nice bridge for two, but Gia turns that into a bodyscissors. Rok-C loses the shoulderblock battle. Legsweep by Rok-C, cartwheel & a bow. Rok-C gets a near-fall and Gia bails outside. Back inside, Rok-C gets out-strengthed again and Gia gets a near-fall as we go to commercial.

Rok-C in pain as we return. Gia sends her into the turnbuckle. then whips her into the opposite corner. Side Russian leg sweep by Gia gets two. Rok-C blocks the Irish whip, then locks her in a guillotine choke! Gia powers out of it though and drives Rok-C into the corner. Gia runs into an elbow, then a boot. Thesz press by Rok-C, some punches, a scream. Rok-Knees gets the two count. Rok-C locks in a crossface, Gia rolls out of it and gets a two count. Big spear by Gia gets two. Gia sets up for another and runs into a knee. Rok-C goes back to the crossface, and Gia taps this time.

Winner: Rok-C (9:06 via submission)

Match Rating: ***

Rok-C successful in her first title defense. Good showing for Gia though, hopefully she’ll pop up somewhere.

Shane Taylor shares his feelings about ROH and how it inspired him to be a wrestler.

Josh Woods talks about how ROH made him a star.

We see the video package from last week where EC3 talked about Jay Lethal and how the narrative needs to change. People need an idea to follow, nto a man. Is Jay a leader, or is he done?

Brian Zane asks Jay Lethal how he feels heading into this match. Lethal hasn’t heard from the Foundation for a few days. Texts are easy to reply to. It’s eating him alive, and the only way it can be fixed is if he finds the footage. He doesn’t know about EC3.

EC3 vs. Jay Lethal: Lethal has wrestled 440 matches with ROH and held every championship available to him. EC3 extends the hand, Jay eventually shakes it. Collar & elbow tieup, EC3 takes Lethal into the corner, but Lethal goes to the wristlock. Headlock & a shoulderblock by EC3. Lethal heads outside as we go to commercial.

EC3 talking junk while Lethal takes his time getting back in the ring. EC3 holds the ropes, Lethal dropkicks him to the floor and hits a dive. Lethal punches away on the outside. he tosses EC3 into the barricade. Back in the ring, Lethal misses in the corner and EC3 hits a clothesline. EC3 sends Lethal into the turnbuckle. EC3 locks in the Sabu-style camel clutch while he talks more smack to Lethal. Lethal fights out, but runs into a Thesz press from EC3. Vertical suplex gets 2 for EC3. Hard whip into the corner sends Lethal outside to recuperate. EC3 talks about how there’s no fight in Lethal, and Lethal disagrees. Double crossbody sends both men down in the ring. EC3 drives Lethal in the corner as we go to commercial.

Big chop by EC3. EC3 crouches down next to Lethal to have a conversation, but Lethal wants none of it. Up in the corner, EC3 sets up a superplex but Lethal blocks. He pushes EC3 to the floor, but takes a hard fall as well. They exchange punches in the ring. Lethal gains the advantage with some strikes. He hits the Lethal Combination, though not as well as he usually does. He doesn’t go for a cover either. Lethal heads up top, EC3 eggs him on, and Lethal hits the top rope elbow. Lethal still taking his time, goes for the superkick but EC3 rolls him up for 2. EC3 hits a 1%er variation for another two count. He talks to Lethal about how he’s been giving so much and needs to give back to himself. Lifts Lethal up, Lethal slips out and hits a cutter. He’s about to set up the Lethal Combination, but the CaryTron plays the video of Lethal saying “I don’t even like the Foundation!”. Lethal says he said it but he didn’t say it, goes for the Lethal Injection, but EC3 blocks. EC3 hits the Angel’s Wings, then locks in the Purpose (cobra clutch crossface). Lethal submits.

Winner: EC3 (15:11 via submission)

Match Rating: ***1/2

EC3 offers his hand again and tells Lethal that he needs to focus on himself. Code of Honor adhered to.

Next Week: Taylor Rust vs. Chris Dickinson, Mandy Leon vs. Willow, PJ Black vs. Bandido