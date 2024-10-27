Cora Jade Is Still Working On Getting AJ Lee To Return To the Ring

Cora Jade says she’s still trying to get AJ Lee to make her return to the ring. Lee has been retired since 2015 due to the neck injury she was dealing with at the time and has said she has to plans to return. Jade and Roxanne Perez have had a number of interactions with Lee and CM Punk, calling them their “wrestling parents,” and Jade says she is still hopeful we’ll see Lee return to WWE at some point.

“I don’t know,” Jade told TV Insider about a potential Lee return. “I hope so. I’m working on it. Me and Roxy are always badgering him about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”

Jade and Perez will battle Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Halloween Havoc tonight.