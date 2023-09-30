Corey Graves Praises Dominik Mysterio For Leaning Away From His Father’s Legacy

Dominik Mysterio has stepped away from his father Rey’s shadow, and Corey Graves is happy to see it. Graves talked about the Judgment Day member on the latest episode of After the Bell, and how he’s had the challenge of living up to his family’s reputation in the industry. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Dominik’s current run: “Dominik, to me, is doing some of the best work in the business right now, and part of it was out of necessity. Look at all the second, third-generation superstars that have walked through the doors in WWE. Yes, you have your Charlotte Flairs. Yes, you have your Randy Ortons, but having a famous last name, particularly in that Hall of Fame tier, can oftentimes be more of a curse than it is a blessing.”

On Dominik moving away from storylines with Rey: “Instead of leaning on his Mysterio name, [Dominik’s] forsaken it, and he’s taken a hard left in a completely different direction going, ‘I’m going to make my own path. I’m going to make my own fortune.’ Someday down the line, we know how this story goes. They’re going to meet again. There’s going to be some sort of repercussions for the years of turmoil between Rey and Dom. It will come to a pinnacle again, but in the meantime, just appreciate it for what it is,” Graves said.