– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves discussed how he’s recently been taking on some producer responsibilities and more. Below are some highlights:

Corey Graves on working behind-the-scenes in WWE: “I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don’t have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise. or opinion at least on a lot of different things.”

On a possible in-ring return: “I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time thing like [Pat] McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer.”