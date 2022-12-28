Corey Graves Names Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes in Hell in a Cell As His 2022 Match Of the Year

Corey Graves has chosen his best match of the year for 2022, and it was Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes in Hell in a Cell. On the latest episode of After the Bell, Graves and Kevin Patrick ran down their top moments and matches of the year. The two both chose the Hell in a Cell bout, which took place just after Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle, as their MOTY pick. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

On their match of the year: “We’ve been dancing around it. I don’t think this is gonna come [as] a surprise to anyone listening, particularly anyone who listens to After the Bell on any sort of regular basis. And you [Kevin Patrick] and I unanimously agreed, the match of 2022: Cody Rhodes, Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins, inside Hell in a Cell.”

On Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania: “I’m gonna back up even a little bit further, because while we’re talking great moments and memories, I like things that make me feel good. I like things that make me laugh, make me happy. A moment that made every hair on my neck and arms stand up was back at WrestleMania, the shocking return of Cody Rhodes. One of the greatest moments of the year led into another great match.”

On the feud as a whole: “Let’s be all-encompassing here. Hell in a Cell to me was the greatest match. But the trilogy, the rivalry, the promos back and forth. The vitriol between Rollins and Rhodes, the backstory—Everything about it to me was a perfect sports entertainment story in the year 2022.

“From the moment Cody appeared at the top of the Cody-vator on the ramp of WrestleMania. A sight that nobody expected to ever see in that — it was a terribly-kept secret at the time. But in the grand scheme, no one ever thought Cody was coming back to WWE. He does, tears it up with Rollins. They do it again at WrestleMania Backlash, which is somehow is as good if not better than the first encounter. And then here comes the masterpiece. Cody Rhodes with a torn pec… you want to talk about moments and reactions being at ringside, Kevin? I will never as long as I live forget the collective gasp of the WWE fans in Chicago when Cody took his ring jacket off and everyone got eyes on that disgusting purple and black and blue wound that he was insane enough to fight through.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.