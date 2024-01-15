Corey Graves Says WWE Role Is His ‘Dream Job,’ No One Has More Fun On TV Than Him

Corey Graves is living his dream with his role as WWE announcer, as he noted in a recent interview. The Smackdown color commentator spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and talked about how much fun he has fulfilling the heel role behind the desk.

“When it comes to WWE, nobody that you see on television has more fun than I do,” Graves said (per Fightful). “I get to be around this business that I’ve always wanted to be a part of, and I get to watch wrestling and I get to laugh and I get to make fun of people, it’s I mean really it’s a dream job.”

Graves began working as an announcer in 2014 after he was forced to retire from the ring due to concussion problems. He has said he’s cleared and is open to a possible match, though not as a full-time performer.