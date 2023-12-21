Court Bauer Says MLW Started Talking With Matt Riddle in the Fall

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Court Bauer spoke about Matt Riddle signing with MLW and said that talks between the two began in the fall. It was confirmed earlier today that Riddle will return at Kings of Colosseum for a match with Jacob Fatu.

Bauer said: “Matt, we go back a long time, 2017-2018 in MLW, and we wanted him to the face of MLW way back then, but he had other opportunities and he couldn’t even be on our TV show. He had another contract with another company that allowed him to do streaming, but not pay-per-view or TV. Our finals were on BeIN Sports and it was tricky getting that final match done. We’re excited to see where he in MLW in 2024 and beyond. We started talking to him in the late fall about having a future with MLW and seeing what we could do with him. We’re looking at a really strong 2024 with Matt being part of that and hopefully beyond. We’ll see what happens. He’s a great guy. He kind of sounds like James Franco when he talks and has that surfer mentality, but he’s from Allentown, Pennsylvania.”

When asked how long Riddle will be in MLW, he added: “It’s open. He’s going to be on virtually all of our shows going forward. Where that takes us down the road, we’ll see. He’s able to work for other places, just to let everyone know that. He’s primarily with us. He’s going to be with us and there is going to be other stuff coming down the road that he’ll reveal on his own, but we’ll be one of his bigger focuses.“