Court Bauer On Lucha Wrestling Being Underrepresented In American Wrestling
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about representing Lucha-style wrestling in America, which he feels many promotions don’t do. MLW recently launched the Azteca Underground brand to focus on that.
He said: “I really loved my time with Konnan, both on the podcast, but also working in Triple A around 2015-16, which was right around the time I was working with Lucha Underground, which was kind of a hybrid thing. It wasn’t traditional Lucha, it was Lucha with all these other qualities that you’d see in a (Robert) Rodriguez film, kind of mashed together to make something very special and different. Very cinematic. I’ve always loved Lucha. Originally, in MLW we had LA Park, Shocker, and I’ve always wanted that featured and represented in MLW. What Lucha Underground did was expose the world to a whole new generation of great talent; Pentagon, Fenix, Dario Cueto, who is now Cesar Duran. I love having that representation, I think Lucha is sorely underrepresented in American wrestling. When you realize where we are going culturally, to see it ignored to the level it is, is shocking and ignorant. Wrestling, at its best, is a reflection of society and if you can reflect that and what America looks like today and where it’s going, you’re going to be in a good place. When wrestling ignores it, it feels very passe very quickly.”
