Court Bauer Says Garza Jr., Ultimo Ninja Skipped MLW Duties to Meet With WWE

– Court Bauer posted to Twitter on Monday to accuse Garza Jr. and Ultimo Ninja of skipping duties for MLW in order to meet with WWE. Bauer said that the two blew off scheduled pre-tapes in order to negotiate deals with the company, and said it was a “sketchy move by WWE too.”

Garza has replied to say that the two did not negotiate a deal at that time, having already spoken with the company about a possible deal, adding, “if that error bothers you in name of my cousin and I we are sorry bro.”

