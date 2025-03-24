wrestling / News
Crush Was Signed To A Posthumous WWE Legends Deal By His Family
In an interview with Power & Glory (via Fightful), Royce Adams, the son of Brian ‘Crush’ Adams, announced that his father was signed to a posthumous WWE legends deal by his family. This follows news from last month that fellow Demolition members Ax and Smash were signed to similar deals.
Adams said: “I started seeing rumors and stuff online and all that. ‘Oh, yeah, Demolition legends Axe and Smash are on a Legends Deals.’ I’m like, that’s pretty cool. Then sure enough, I get a call. I get a call, and this guy tells me, ‘Yeah, I’m with the WWE. We’re trying to reach out to the family, the owners of Crush’s estate.’ I’m like, okay, yeah, this is Royce, his son. I don’t even know how he managed to find me. He tells me that he looked at the obituary of Crush, found out he had kids, me included, and then he looked me up, and he told me he saw me on Facebook, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you were really easy to track down, actually.’ So anyway, yeah, he reached out to me and my mom, and we agreed to sign the posthumous contract, I guess you can call it, and yeah, so that’s how my dad is now a part of the whole legends thing with the rest of Demolition.“
