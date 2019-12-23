Csonka’s 2019 RevPro British J-Cup Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– First Round Match: El Phantasmo defeated Senza Volto @ 16:40 via pin [***]

– First Round Match: Robbie Eagles defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 17:20 via submission [***½]

– First Round Match: Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero @ 14:50 via pin [***]

– First Round Match: The Bastard Pac defeated Amazing Red @ 17:35 via submission [****]

– Elimination Match Finals: Michael Oku defeated El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles, & The Bastard Pac @ 28.20 via submission [**]

El Phantasmo vs. Senza Volto : This is my first time seeing Volto; Hikuleo is at ringside.. Phantasmo immediately attacks and take the fight to the floor. He beats him down on the ramp and follows with a suplex. Volto makes it back in and gets the cradle for 2. He picks up several near falls, delivers ground and pound and a RANA. Phantasmo to the floor and Volto follows with the springboard moonsault to the floor. He then hits a step up tope that takes out Phantasmo & Hikuleo. Back in and Phantasmo begs off, Volto follows with chops and a springboard arm drag and mocks Phantasmo. Phantasmo slaps him and Volto spits at him as they trade strikes. Volto takes over with chops and more strikes, until Phantasmo cuts him off and starts working the hand and arm as he grounds the action. Phantasmo lays in chops, and the ropewalk follows into a RANA. He chokes him out, Hikuleo attacks on the floor and back in, Phantasmo covers for 2. Back rakes follow, into the tree of WHOA, as the nut stomps and dropkick follow. Volto counters out of the Argentine cutter and hits an enziguri and sunset flip for 2. They work into counters, superkick by Phantasmo and the Argentine cutter follows for 2. Phantasmo up top, gets cut off and Volto follows him up, eye rake by Phantasmo and the big splash follows for 2. CR2 is countered, Volto hits an enziguri but the rolling cutter is countered but Volto counters the RANA into a cradle for 2. Volto hits a lethal injection, and the second cutter gets 2. They work up top, Volto follows with strikes and Phantasmo shoves him off but Volto pops back up and hits the Spanish fly and that gets 2 as Hikuleo polls out the ref. Dick punch and the cradle finish it. El Phantasmo defeated Senza Volto @ 16:40 via pin [***] This was good despite a few rough patches, and we got the cliché Phantasmo finish.

Robbie Eagles vs. Barbaro Cavernario : They lockup and Robbie works the arm as Cavernario makes the ropes. Test of strength, Cavernario grounds things as Robbie makes the ropes. Cavernario grounds him again, working the leg until Robbie counters out but Cavernario grabs the half crab. Robbie counters but Cavernario makes the ropes. Cavernario follows with kicks, strikes and Robbie counters with arm drags, a RANA and spin kick. Cavernario does the worm and they trade arm drags and end in a standoff. They shake and Cavernario attacks, hits a buckle bomb and covers for 2. The PK connects and he covers for 2. He hits another and locks on the Romero special. Robbie escapes into a pendulum hold, Cavernario escapes and the backbreaker follows. The Vader bomb follows, Robbie takes out the knee and follows with the suicide cannonball. Back in and the cover gets 2. Robbie follows with kicks, a PK and knee strikes. Cavernario cuts him off, hits the backstabber and that gets 2. Cavernario works him over in the corner, lays in chops and Robbie fires back, they trade and Cavernario dropkicks him to the floor. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Cavernario covers for 2. Cavernario lays the boots to him, and the Vader bomb is countered and he gets it the second time for 2. Cavernario follows with strikes, they trade and Robbie hits turbo backpack for 2. The Ron Miller special follows but Cavernario makes the ropes. Robbie heads up top, and the 450 misses, he rolls through, dropkick by Cavernario and to the floor they go. Cavernario heads up top and the big splash connects! Back in and Cavernario covers for 2. Cavernario attacks the arm, Robbie counters the powerbomb into a cradle for 2. Cavernario counters back into the cradled DDT and covers for 2. He heads up top, misses the senton, and they trade kicks, flurry by Robbie and the 450 to the knee follows and the Ron Miller special finishes it. Robbie Eagles defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 17:20 via submission [***½] This was very good, Cavernario was fun as always while Eagles looked great here.

Michael Oku vs. Rocky Romero : This is my first time seeing Oku. They lockup and Oku grounds things. Romero counters, and starts looking to work the arm until Oku fights to his feet and takes Romero back down. Romero counters and makes the ropes and follows with a head scissors. RANA by Oku, the dropkick follows and he delivers uppercuts. Romero counters another dropkick attempt and delivers chops. He follows with strikes, dumps Oku and posts him. Romero rolls back in and starts focusing on the arm. and follows with an octopus hold. Oku makes the ropes as Romero follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Oku fires back and Romero drops him with strikes. Oku cuts him off with a dropkick, dumping Romero and back in, Romero goes back to the arm until Oku hits a DDT. The dropkick follows and the missile dropkick gets 2. Romero tot the floor as Oku follows him out and eats a knee strike. Back in and Oku hits the sliding kick for 2. Oku up top and Romero cuts him off. He follows him up and Oku fights him off and head butts Romero to the mat. Romero up and follows him back up and the superplex follows for 2; the arm bar follows but Oku rolls and counters into the half crab. Romero escapes and follows with strikes and sliced bread for 2. Romero hits forever clotheslines, Oku cuts him off with a dropkick and the lionsault for 2. Romero fights of the half crab, Oku counters sliced bread and hits the superkick. Romero pulls the arm bar, but Oku transitions into a cradle to pick up the win. Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero @ 14:50 via pin [***] This was good with Romero leading a smartly worked and overall strongly paced match, even if Oku didn’t overly impress me. He did nothing wrong but at the same time, did nothing to impress me or standout.

The Bastard Pac vs. Amazing Red : When they announced the tournament, this was the match I was most looking forward to. They lockup, working to the ropes and they break. Lockup, they work into counters and Pac grabs the ropes for the break. They lockup again, and working into counters as Red hits an arm drag, Pac hits trips and the end in a standoff. Pac follows with shoulder tackles, into lucha passes until Pac hits a backbreaker. He heads up top, leaps over Red and Red follows with a RANA And suicide dive. Back in and the missile dropkick and suicide dive follows. Pac is pissed, rolls back in and Red hits a sliding dropkick for 2. Pac cuts him off, kicks him in the face and choke shim out in the ropes. To the floor and Pac slams him to the barricades. Red rolls back in and Pac whips him to the buckles and lays the boots to him. He takes time to celebrate, and then covers for 2. Red fires back, lays in chops and strikes and follows with a RANA. The spiked RANA connects and Pac rolls to the floor and Red follows with a top rope cannonball. Back in and Pac cuts him off, Red catches him with a PELE, they work up top and follows with the avalanche RANA for 2. Red heads up top and misses the senton as Pac mow s him down with a lariat. Red to the floor and Pac follows with a tope. Back in and Pac hits the springboard 450, a sitout powerbomb and covers for 2. Pac back up top, and Red rolls away. He drops down and hits a superkick, a flurry of spin kicks and Red counters into the tornado DDT for 2. Red heads up top and Pac cuts him off, crotching him and follows him up. Red fights, and they trade until Red hits an avalanche code red that Pac back flips out of until red counters into the basic code red for 2. Pac cuts him off and hits a brainbuster. He heads up top and black arrow and the brutalizer finishes it. The Bastard Pac defeated Amazing Red @ 17:35 via submission [****] This was great, easily the best thing on the show so far with clean, crisp, and almost effortless work through out and Pac continued his great 2019 while Red’s comeback continues to be a joy.

Michael Oku vs. El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles vs. The Bastard Pac : This is elimination rules. They brawl at the bell and spill to the floor as Phantasmo & Robbie immediately pair off while Pac beats down Oku. Back in as Phantasmo works over Robbie until Robbie dumps him and Pac cuts Robbie off. Oku in and hits a RANA on Pac, following with the dropkick. Phantasmo in and takes control, hitting the lionsault for 2. He dumps Oku and Pac is back. They talk shit and Robbie flies in and wipes them out. He runs Phantasmo into Pac and takes control, dumping Phantasmo. Phantasmo cuts off the dive and Oku dumps Pac. He follows with the Fosbury flop onto the pile. Back in and he half crabs Robbie and Phantasmo at the same time. Pac breaks it up and lays the boots to Oku. He whips him to the buckles and follow with more kicks as the suplex follows for 2. Phantasmo back rakes Pac, eye pokes Oku and the ropewalk follows, kicks Robbie to the floor and Pac climbs the ropes as Phantasmo backs off. Phantasmo kicks him and picks Pac up on his shoulders and follows with a DVD onto Oku for 2. Robbie in and hits turbo backpack for 2. Pac cuts him off and they head up top. Phantasmo & Oku join in and the tower of doom follows and everyone is down. Phantasmo and Oku trade, eye rake by Phantasmo and Robbie hits a dive as Oku dumps Phantasmo. Oku superkicks Pac and follows with a corner dropkick and another. He hits a third and the tornado DDT connects. Oku up top and spikes Pac with another DDT. Pac follows with a chair shot on the floor to Oku and he’s been DQ’d, which is lame as fuck. Pac follows with more chair shots on Oku and then leaves. Phantasmo is pleased and back in, belt shot to Robbie and the cover gets 2. CR2 is countered and Robbie cradles him for 2. The enziguri follows and the tornado DDT gets 2. The 450 is countered, ref bump, dick punch and Phantasmo cradles Robbie for the elimination. Oku is still dead on the floor and we get a countout tease. Oku makes it back in and Phantasmo covers for 2. Phantasmo lays the boots to him, talks shit and Oku gets the half crab. Phantasmo fights and makes the ropes. Oku hits the dropkick and running knee strike and follows with a poison RANA for 2. Oku up top and misses the frog splash. Superkick by Phantasmo and the Argentine cutter follows for 2. The sitout powerbomb gets 2 for Phantasmo. They work up top, Oku fights and hits an avalanche RANA. The frog splash follows and that gets 2. The springboard moonsault also gets 2. Oku gets the half crab, Phantasmo fights and Oku pulls him center ring and Phantasmo escapes and we get another ref bump. Dick punch by Phantasmo and that gets 2. Superkick by Phantasmo, and CR2 is countered into a cradle for 2. CR2 is countered again, superkick by Oku but Phantasmo counters into the Styles clash for 2. V trigger by Phantasmo, and the one winged angel follows for 1. Oku fires up, they trade strikes and Oku lights up Phantasmo. The stunner follows and Oku hits the destroyer. He hits another and covers for 2. The half crab follows and Phantasmo finally taps. Michael Oku defeated El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles, & The Bastard Pac @ 28.20 via submission [**] This was only ok at best, and really disappointing finals considering the talents involved. The DQ elimination of pac and then Phantasmo’s tired bag of tricks really dragged this down for me, and I also didn’t feel that Oku was overly impressive. They were telling the story of Oku overcoming the odds and getting revenge for an August loss to Phantasmo, which is all well and good, but it was so heavy on the theatrics at times that they almost forgot they were supposed to put on a composed wrestling match to go along with that story. The crowd got into it by the end and, but not exactly setting the building on fire, and the RevPro regular winning makes sense, but I just found that the whole thing, as a tournament final, left a lot to be desired. and that it came off flat. While Phantasmo won last year’s tournament and impressed, leading to his current NJPW run, I’d be really shocked to see Oku get the same opportunity, as he had a big stage here to impress and I really didn’t feel that he did.

