Csonka’s EVOLVE 126 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the EVOLVE 126 event. The show is an EVOLVE vs. NXT theme, and is the first show after EVOLVE 125 & the Mercury Rising Supershow. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Anthony Henry vs. Leon Ruff : Leon Ruff is part of the Skulk and one of AR Fox’s students who WWN signed. He’s been a really impressive performer so far and is only getting better. Ruff now faces his biggest test to date in Anthony Henry. Henry is in the middle of a big push as FIP champion and recently won his feud with Darby Allin, who is now gone from the promotion. Henry is a very good and consistent performer, and rarely disappoints. I think that Henry takes his match and continues his momentum and possible road to an EVOLVE or WWN Title shot. WINNER: Anthony Henry

Lacey Lane vs. Brandi Lauren : In what looks to be the only women’s match on the show, NXT’s Lacey Lane faces off with new WWN signee Lacey Lane vs. Brandi Lauren. Lane is a raw, but fun performer with a ton of upside. She doesn’t make NXT TV much so the extra work will be good for her. Lauren has worked with Impact, ROH, and also done extra work for NXT. With her being featured on recent shows and just signing, I see her keeping her momentum here and picking up the win. WINNER: Brandi Lauren

AR Fox vs. Adrian Alanis : It’s the teacher and extremely consistent AR Fox battling his student and Skulk member Adrian Alanis in our next match. Alanis has shown that he has a ton of potential, and Fox always gives his all with his kids, so this has potential to be a break out performance for Alanis. Fox always delivers and I expect the same here, and see him picking up the win here, while Alanis hopefully has a strong outing. WINNER: AR Fox

Shane Thorne vs. Curt Stallion : With the loss of his tag team partner due to release & move to NJPW, Shane Thorne is a man without a direction in NXT and it’s nice to see him getting an EVOLVE booking so I can actually see him perform. Curt Stallion is a newer face to EVOLVE, who has a ton of potential and has delivered well so far for the promotion. It will be interesting to see how motivated Thorne is, no disrespect intended there but with his position and lack of direction, hopefully he’ll be out to impress. Stallion should be game, and win here. WINNER: Curt Stallion

Adrian Jaoude vs. Harlem Bravado : NXT’s Adrian Jaoude looks to be a new favorite of Gabe Sapolsky, he’s undefeated so far and has made quick work of his low their opponents thus far. He’s looked solid, but now will rematch Bravado here at EVOLVE 126.Bravado put up a good fight before falling at EVOLVE 125, and I can see him taking Jaoude into deeper waters here. Bravado will be game, but I don’t see him beating Jaoude here. WINNER: Adrian Jaoude

Falls Count Anywhere: Angelo Dawkins vs. Eddie Kingston : Angelo Dawkins is looking for revenge against Eddie Kingston, as Kingston and the Unwanted took the tag titles from the Street Profits. The feud hasn’t been going on for very long, but has been smartly built and intensified well, leading to this match. The Street Profits have greatly benefited from the WWE/EVOLVE relationship, getting to work more, against fresh teams, and improving while doing so. Dawkins is often overlooked as most see Ford as the star of the team, and it’s hard to disagree. But Dawkins has more than held his own in EVOLVE, and now he gets to show his skills against the War King. This has potential to be a wild brawl, and while I could see Dawkins winning to set up a tag title rematch, I see the Unwanted getting involved and helping Kingston to win. WINNER: Eddie Kingston

EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Austin Theory defends vs. Raul Mendoza : Austin Theory is the current, reigning, and defending EVOLVE champion, but while booked like a top star, I find him to be very inconsistent. Raul Mendoza was a CWC competitor that impressed that eventually got signed, but hasn’t made NXT TV very often and is mostly stuck working the coconut loop in Florida. Mendoza is a tremendously fun performer, and will likely be using this chance to impress to return and maybe even make it onto NXT TV. The issue here will be selling the fans on a title change. They were a bit cold when Aichner won the title since he was never on TV. Hopefully, the work & story here will be good enough to keep them invested. WINNER: Austin Theory

WWN Champion JD Drake vs. vs. Shane Strickland : At the WWN Supershow, JD Drake defeated DDT star Higuchi in a great match. After the match, Drake was attacked by The Unwanted of Shane Strickland, Colby Corino, Eddie Kingston, & Joe Gacy. Strickland, a former EVOLVE Champion, now wants the WWN championship. Drake has been really strong as WWN Champion, delivering in the ring and coming off as a good guy that fans can get behind & support. Strickland’s EVOLVE run has been really good and he makes for a quality challenger here, but with him about to report to the WWE PC, I don’t see a title change here. Even with the WWE/EVOLVE relationship, and the possibility of Strickland returning. This certainly has the potential to be great, WINNER: JD Drake

