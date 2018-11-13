Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Charlotte, Jonathan Gresham, & More

Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Charlotte, Jonathan Gresham, AJ Styles, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE WrestleMania 32: Champion Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch @ 16:07 via submission [****]

– From TNA Bound for Glory 2008: Booker T defeated Christian & AJ Styles @ 13:00 via pin [***¼]

– From ROH: Jonathan Gresham defeated Beer City Bruiser @ 8:00 via submission [**¼]

WWE Women’s Title Match: Champion Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch : The opening minute was all three trading pining combos, leading to them trying to keep the pacing up and work some three-way spots. The action spilled to the floor for a bit, where Banks got taken out (in an odd spot between her and Charlotte that did not come off well), leaving Becky and Charlotte alone in the ring. Charlotte took the heat, tried to work the leg and then Banks returned only for Becky to toss her back over the top and to the floor. Banks got a great near fall off of a frog splash as Charlotte worked the figure four on Becky, it came off very well as a near submission moment. Banks hit meteora on Charlotte, but Becky then took out Banks and hit a uranage on Banks for the near fall as Charlotte made the save. Banks hit a suicide dive on Charlotte, she got a foot caught on the ropes but tucked and saved herself. Becky then hit a dive and took out Ric as Banks pulled him into it. That was creative and payback for Ric’s constant interference. Charlotte then said fuck it and hit a moonsault all the way to the floor onto both! Back in, Charlotte hit natural selection on both, but both kicked out of pin attempts. Charlotte posted Becky, Banks went for a RANA, Charlotte stopped that and they ended up doing a doomsday device spot, which was a little rough. Becky had Charlotte in disarmher, but Sasha broke it up and got the Banks statement. Charlotte then locked in the figure four on Banks, Becky escaped. Charlotte worked to keep the hold, and Becky ended up saving Banks. All three battled from their knees, Charlotte speared Banks and Lynch went on the attack. They battled up top, Banks into the tree of WHOA, and Lynch climbed and Becky got the superplex on Charlotte. Banks got the Bank statement, but Charlotte tossed her to the floor and got the figure eight on Becky and she tapped. Champion Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch @ 16:07 via submission [****] Commentary informs us that Ric held Banks’ foot so she couldn’t get back in the ring. They needed to talk that up BEFORE the finish. Finish aside, because it feels like another “fuck you, that’s why” winner, they did a hell of a job; good pacing some creative spots and they largely stayed away from the triple threat formula that almost every triple threat falls into. The women’s match at Mania has always been a piss break, but they presented this well going in and all three busted ass to deliver and turn this show around after a string of disappointments action wise. With the added change to a “women’s title” and referring to them as superstars, this came off as an important moment as they say goodbye to one era and hello to a new one. This was some great stuff, and a much needed match at this point on the card.

AJ Styles vs. Christian Cage vs. Booker T : AJ and Booker go at it to begin, and Cage just drops to the floor. As Booker gets control, Cage is in and asks of they are together. They hug, and then Cage gets the inverted DDT for 2 as AJ breaks that up. Bridge spot, backslide by Cage and gets 2. AJ to the apron, Cage stops him and then boots him down. Booker and Cage trade rights, superkick by Booker sends Cage to the floor. AJ back up and then gets a SICK moonsualt to the floor onto Cage! Crazy elevation there. Booker to the floor, AJ slams him to the announce table. Booker gets the briefcase and lays out AJ. Cage and Booker back in, they trade rights and chops, to the corner and Cage with a back elbow. He comes off of the 2nd rope, Booker counters with the flapjack for 2. Knee strikes by Booker, spinkick then lands and he covers for 2. Cage battle back with rights, off the ropes and a leg lariat by Booker lands, and a cover gets 2. Mounted rights by Booker, AJ to the apron and tries to make his way in. Cage gets a small package for 2 on Booker. Chops by Booker in the corner to Cage, rights as well. More chops and then Cage fires up with chops of his own. Elbows, off the ropes, Booker ducks down and then falls? Huh? Cage off the ropes and they clothesline each other and both men are down. AJ up on the apron, Superman forearm nails Booker. Clothesline to Cage, rights to Booker, and a short-armed clothesline levels Booker. Corner clothesline to Cage, and then AJ grabs Booker, off the ropes and as AJ goes for the dropkick Cage goes under him and clotheslines Booker to the floor. Dropkick to Cage. Counters, Asai DDT stopped by Cage and then AJ nails Booker. He gets the Asai DDT to Cage and covers for a close 2. Rights by AJ to Cage, Cage battle back with rights and Booker in and clothesline them both down. Superkick to Cage, he goes to the floor and Booker unloads on AJ with rights and chops. Ax kick misses, and AJ gets the flying arm bar! Cage makes his way back in and AJ kicks him in the head. BOOKEND to AJ! Booker covers for 2. SPINAROONIE is met with the 2nd rope uppercut from Cage! He mocks Booker, CAGEAROONIE is stopped as AJ leaps off of Cage’s knee and forearm’s Booker. PELE to Booker! Cage gets the implant DDT on AJ for a close 2. Cage sets AJ up top, he follows and Booker is over now and has Cage on his shoulders. Cage escapes and AJ dumps Cage off of the top. SPIRAL TAP misses! Cage over, but Booker ax kicks both men! He covers AJ for 2. Covers Cage for 2! Booker up top now…AJ trips him up as Cage tosses him to the corner. SPEAR on AJ! Booker grabs the ref, but he makes the count for 2. Cage catapults AJ to the 2nd rope and he battles with Booker. Cage and AJ up with Booker. 2nd ROPE UNPRETTIER BY CAGE! 2nd rope ax kick by Booker to Cage follows; that’s all. Booker T defeated Christian & AJ Styles @ 13:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good triple threat match, with all three working really hard and delivering a fun and action packed match.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Beer City Bruiser : They shake hands and Bruiser attacks right away, grounding the action and following with strikes. Gresham fires back with leg kicks, but Bruiser cuts him off with strikes and a side slam for 2. Gresham now transitions into a sleeper; Bruiser escapes, and follows with strikes. Gresham tries to attack the leg, locks the sleeper back on, but Bruiser hits a backpack stunner for 2. Bruiser follows with a senton off the ropes and that gets 2. Gresham fires back, but the high cross bounces off of Bruiser. He lays in chops, Bruiser no sells and fires back but Gresham keeps fighting until Bruiser runs him over with the running back elbow. Gresham hits a desperation enziguri, running boots, and a corner dropkick. Bruiser to the floor and Gresham suicide dives into a sleeper. Bruiser escapes, they roll back in and Gresham rolls into a rear naked choke and transitions to the octopus hold and strikes, and Bruiser taps. Jonathan Gresham defeated Beer City Bruiser @ 8:00 via submission [**¼] This was an ok to solid match, they played the size difference well and Gresham rightfully overcame in the end.

