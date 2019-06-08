Csonka’s Impact A Night You Can’t MIST Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Wrestling A Night You Can’t MIST event. This was originally a House of Hardcore event, but was changed to a joint show and will air on Impact Plus. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Little Guido Maritato vs. Clayton Gainz : Clayton Gainz is a 24-year old freelance performer, who has worked AAW, HOH, and did enhancement work for Impact earlier this year. I haven’t seen a ton of his work, but he has always come off as solid. Most will remember Little Guido from ECW fame, he’s 47 and has transitioned to more of shooter/grappler gimmick, which he does well. This one is a toss up, but I’ll go with Guido here. WINNER: Little Guido

Moose vs. Luchasaurus : This looks like a completely fun and hosstastic battle right here. ROH & Impact both had interest in Luchasaurus, but neither pulled the trigger, so their loss is AEW’s gain, Luchasaurus is finishing up his indie dates, and I think that this has a chance to be a ton of fun. With Moose being the Impact contracted talent and looking like he may be in position for a renewed singles push, he should win here. WINNER: Moose

Suck It or Touch It Match: Billy Gunn vs. Joey Ryan : Joey Ryan’s last match on an Impact special was a bad “Joey Ryan” style match with Tessa Blanchard at United We Stand. Here he faces Billy Gunn in a Suck It or Touch It match, which I anticipate being more of the same. The live crowd may be into this, but it’s just not my favorite style of wrestling, but good on Joey for finding a niche and making a good living. Billy Gunn is likely taking the dick flip in the year of our lord 2019, and it will certainly be a match that happens. WINNER: Joey Ryan

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : Taya recently defeated Jordynne Grace at Rebellion in a match I think Jordynne Grace should have won, but due to her contract situation, that didn’t happen. They had a good match and worked well together, and now that they know each other better, I think that they can improve on that effort. The Taya title run has been solid, but I think it’s time to move on. A title change here may be unlikely, but to make these specials feel important, fans have to believe that title changes are possible on them. A title change here will do that, and once you do that, you can get into the real business and start building the Grace vs. Tessa rivalry. But they won’t so Taya will win. WINNER: Taya

HOH Title Match: Champion Willie Mack vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart : This one has potential not only to be crazy, but it could be a real banger with the talents involved. Willie Mack is great, Rich Swann has been great, & Teddy Hart still does insane Teddy Hart things. With all of that being the case, I am really excited for this match because if they are given the time and creative freedom to deliver, they will. Just give these guys 15 and it could easily steal the show. WINNER: Willie Mack

PHILLY Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards : These two have a very storied history in Impact that started when Sami accidentally cave in Eddie’s face with a baseball bat. The incident got Sami a ton of attention and allowed him to be a lead heel in Impact with his desperado/cult like leader persona. His rise also coincided with the deconstruction and fall of Eddie Edwards as we knew him. The good and wholesome wrestle lad was dead, and a crazed and more hardcore Eddie was born. They had a really good feud that was the highlight of Impact many weeks that included brutal battles until Eddie overcame. Eddie’s still crazy, still hardcore, while Sami is still a desperado and cult like leader. The more things change the more they stay the same, and in this case, that’s not a bad thing. I really like that we’re re-visiting this feud, as I think it’s a potentially great addition to the card, with a stipulation that perfectly plays into their history against each other. Given their history and the stipulation, this is certainly another match that has the potential to steal the show. I think they maybe heating Eddie up for a potential title shot soon, and if that’s the plan, I think he wins… but don’t be shocked is oVe gets involved and Sami steals a win. WINNER: Eddie Edwards

The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer vs. Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact : Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact are great performer and will be doing the heavy lifting here. But make no mistake about it, this likely won’t be very good, and is all about the Great Muta working a match in the US. Muta recently made an appearance in the Honor RAMBO at the G1 Supercard, working a short stint before elimination. He’s coming off of double knee surgery, and is limited to a few signature spots. I’d expect him to be limited to those spots, likely off a hot tag to pop the crowd as Dreamer plays Ricky Morton for the team. I wouldn’t be shocked if Muta picked up a win here, but I expect Dreamer to do the honors in the end. While a joint effort with Dreamer’s House of Hardcore, you have to respect Dreamer for getting booked on so many shows with so many companies in 2019, it’s still amazes me. WINNERS: Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact

JOIN 411 TONIGHT AT 8PM ET FOR OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.