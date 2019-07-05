Csonka’s Impact Bash at the Brewery 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Bash at the Brewery 2019 Impact Plus special. I can appreciate Impact wanting to create a loaded weekend in the Dallas area, but I think booking two shows ahead of the PPV could be asking for trouble, and I just hope that no one gets injured. This show has some potentially strong matches on paper, but also some questionable match ups booked ahead of the PPV, that present several scenarios where performers cannot afford to lose ahead of Slammiversary, which could kill the drama of those matches or hurt the PPV build. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Fallah Bahh vs. Anthony Andrews : We start off with Fallah Bahh vs. local wrestler, which isn’t a horrible thing. Fallah Bahh has been really great, works hard, and is over. This should serve as a nice showcase for him, allowing him some shine and giving him a much-needed victory as he looks to move on without Scarlett, who he had been tied to in angles, so who knows what his future direction will be in terms of storylines. WINNER: Fallah Bahh

Rosemary vs. Su Yung : These two are part of the Monster’s ball match at Slammiversary, and due to that, it is a match where neither feels as I they should lose. With Havok on the card, I could certainly see thing being more of an angle advancement tool, with Havok getting involved. With that being the case, I can see Su winning as she needs the victory much more than Rosemary does for credibility. The match will likely be ok. WINNER: Su Yung

The Pillars of Destiny, Skitzi, & Kuigi Primo vs. Rob Love, Eddie Scott, Alberto del Frito, & Joey Spector : As with many of these locally co-promoted shows, we get a match featuring all local talents as a make good/thank you and to give them an opportunity to shine on a bigger platform. I tried to research these guys and didn’t really get much of a feel on them, but hey, I wish them the best of luck in their big chance. We’re flipping a coin here. WINNERS: The Pillars of Destiny, Skitzi, & Kuigi Primo

Rebel and Katie Forbes vs. Christi James and Miranda Alize : Rebel and Katie Forbes have worked with Impact in the past and are the names in this match. Rebel can be ok, but Forbes didn’t impress in her last appearance. Rebel and Katie Forbes should win this one in a match I don’t expect much from, but hope I am wrong about. WINNER: Rebel and Katie Forbes

Havok vs. Jordynne Grace : Here we go, this one could be good. Havok has just returned and will be in monster’s ball at Slammiversary, while Jordynne Grace is a former title contender, but has been cooled off. In theory this should be an easy booking choice and a win for Havok, but you can also make the argument if she’s winning the title on Sunday, that a Grace win (possibly with Rosemary interference) instantly sets her up as a challenger. I hope and think that they keep it simple, and that we get a good and competitive match with Havok winning and gaining momentum heading into Slammiversary. WINNER: Havok

Tessa Blanchard, Willie Mack, & Rich Swann vs. Sawyer Fulton, Jake, & Dave Crist : This one has the potential to be tons of fun, as Tessa Blanchard, Willie Mack, & Rich Swann always seem to deliver, while I really like the oVe guys. Fulton has been a good monster, while the Crists are often forgotten in how good they can be. This has the potential to be very good, but the end of the day, oVe and Mack aren’t currently on Slammiversary, while Tessa & Swann are so I see Team Tessa wining here. WINNER: Tessa Blanchard, Willie Mack, & Rich Swann

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards : These two are really great, and I feel that this has the potential to be one of the best matches on the show. Elgin brings a ton of big match experience with him from working in top tier matches in ROH & NJPW, and while Edwards is insane these days, the guy can still go and have great matches. I am really looking forward d to this one as both guys tend to deliver when asked. But facts are what they are here. Elgin is challenging for the world title on Sunday, while Edwards is in an undercard match, so keep it simple Impact; Elgin wins here.WINNER: Michael Elgin

Cage vs. Moose : Moose is a talent that Impact has a lot of high hopes for in terms of making it as a main event talent, and while I think he has a long way to go still, I also recognize that he’s certainly improved and has been doing good work as a heel. Cage is coming off of his title win and injury at Rebellion, and could use a good performance/tune up ahead of Slammiversary. But the reality is that Cage is the world champion and is defending on Sunday, so him winning makes the most sense, but I could see Moose bouncing or getting intentionally DQ’d here to protect him in losing. WINNER: Cage

Champions LAX vs. The North : LAX is the best act in Impact, and their feuds and PPV matches have always delivered, and that is why they are an act that Impact cannot afford to lose at this time (especially with the Lucha Bros gone now). The North area needed addition to the tag ranks, especially if LAX exit the company, but really haven’t been given the chance to shine yet. They will get that here working with LAX. If they can channel that old Monster Mafia Vibe, they could have a breakout performance (in terms of in Impact) here, and if the Rascalz win the tag titles, there is a natural feud there as the North & Moose beat them back at Rebellion. I like that they added a title match to this show, but unless they are changing Slammiversary plans and making it a triple threat, it maybe an uphill battle for these guys in terms of creating drama in a title change when it seems elementary that LAX retains. WINNERS: LAX

RVD vs. Sami Callihan : Sami is coming off of a very good effort against Rich Swann at Rebellion, but one that he lost. While Sami has been a strong and featured performer in Impact, and I generally like the oVe deal, he’s repeatedly come up short in major matches on big shows. While the company has been doing their best to sell RVD as a legend and just as good as he always was, he isn’t. He’s old, slow, and his trademark stuff doesn’t even really pop the crowd and all of that together makes me not look forward to his matches. I expect a lot of smoke and mirrors here to cover for RVD’s shortcomings as they made this an extreme rules match… andthe main event which sounds like an absolutely horrible idea. At Slammiversary, I think that Moose beats RVD and that Sami beats Tessa, so an RVD win here wouldn’t shock me in order to make him look as good as possible when Moose beats him. WINNER: RVD

JOIN 411 TONIGHT FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 33. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and preview the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events. The show is approximately 77-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Preview: 2:15

* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview: 30:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play



– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.