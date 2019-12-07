Csonka’s Impact No Surrender 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact No Surrender 2019 event, which airs on Impact Plus tonight. The show will feature Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann, a big boys battle with Moose vs. Cage vs. Mad Man Fulton vs. Willie Mack vs. Acey Romero, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Rosemary vs. Madison Rayne : While Jordynne Grace is the one being heated up to challenge Taya at Hard to Kill, they have also had Taya squeaking out dirty wins over Havok, and with keeping Rosemary & Taya linked in a wacky “frenemy” deal. So while Grace is the next one up, I like that they have created other viable challengers with the booking. Rayne is perfectly fine in her role as the over the top heel locker room leader that has solid matches and puts the more important people over. Rosemary is the more important person and bigger star here so she should win, but she’s also been really inconsistent since coming back from her knee injury. It could be rough in terms of match quality due to that, but I’m hoping for the best. WINNER: Rosemary

Michael Elgin vs. Larry D : Larry D is a 35 year old freelancer who has been round for 17-years, working over 320 matches during that time, and recently had the match with Ace Romero at All Glory, which led to Romero getting signed by Impact. According to reports, Impact was impressed with him on that show, and will get another chance to impress here against Elgin here, who has been one of if not THE most consistent in ring performer in Impact during 2019. Elgin has been great in 2019, works lot of locals on these shows and has good matches with all of them, so it should be the same here as he picks up the win. WINNER: Michael Elgin

Desi Hit Squad vs. oVe vs. The Rascals : We move onto tag team action and a match I think has a lot of potential… and Mahabali Shera The Rascalz are a really good tag team, despite their lack of recent push as a team following Jake’s singles run, the Crists (oVe) have delivered in the past and have worked a lot with the Rascalz. Rohit Raju, while I know it sounds like a backhanded compliment, and it isn’t, is easily the best member of Desi Hit Squad and has done some nice work when he’s been given the chance. But then there’s Shera. He’s big, has a great look, but has never gotten any better and has been quite honestly as bad as ever since returning. He’s the one weak link in the match. If his involvement is limited, I think that there is potential for this to be good. The Rascalz feel like the hot team here, and I expect them to pickup the win. WINNER: The Rascals

Champion Taya vs. Havok : Havok has the potential to be a great monster heel, but hasn’t been booked that way so far. Taya has been really good in her role as heel champion, and I expect her to retain here. BUT I do fear that it breaks down into a version of the same match we’ve been seeing for months, where she retains by DQ or walking out or Bravo costs Havok the match, which haven’t been good at all. WINNER: Taya

Moose vs. Cage vs. Mad Man Fulton vs. Willie Mack vs. Acey Romero : This is a classic beefy big boy battle, a true hoss fight. There’s a lot of good talent in here, and certainly a lot of potential. But multi-man hoss fights can be hard to pull off, because unlike a flippy boy spot fest they don’t have those flashy aspects to lean on and if not done just right, the big man spots can feel repetitive and lethargic. But Cage is really good, Moose has been on lately. Mack is great, Fulton has been way better than expected, and Romero is a guy who takes his opportunities and largely over achieves with them. I’m looking forward to see what they can do here, and I think it will be good. For me it comes down to Moose or Cage, so I’ll flip a coin as I’m not completely sold on one over the other. WINNER: Cage

Tables Match: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards : This feud has been going on for a while now, initially kicked off when Ace was trying to BANG Eddie’s wife. They have had a series of good to close to great matches, using a few different stipulations to try and keep things fresh. This should be good as they have been really good in making these stipulations fun and fresh at times. With the title not being on the line, I think that Edwards picks up the win and gets some revenge to keep him a thorn in Ace’s side. I also think that Edwards may tease using his Bound for Glory title cash in gimmick, but hold off until Hard to Kill. WINNER: Eddie Edwards

Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann : These two have history gong back to before the Rebellion PPV, with the story being that Sami was the one that took in Swann following the death of his parents, essentially raising him and supporting him. Now that they were together in Impact, Sami felt it was time for Swann to pay the piper, and repay his debut by joining oVe. Swann of course refused, leading to Sami & oVe trying to make Swann’s life, along with the lives of his friends, a living hell. They had a really good oVe rules match at that show, with Sami making Swann play into his game and cross a line he hadn’t before. Unfortunately for Sami, Swann gladly crossed that line and not only took the fight to him but won and retained his championship. Despite defeating Sami, he was still linked with oVe as he lost the championship to Jake Crist and then became part of a rotating cast of babyfaces battling oVe. During one of these matches, Swann pinned Sami (just after he won the world title) to earn him this championship match. These two have a great backstory, good in-ring chemistry, and there is a likelihood that they steal the show here. Sami isn’t losing the championship here, but due to their history, skill, and fact that Swann has basically had Sami’s number, I have faith that they can create drama in a possible title change, which will be the real success of the match. K really hope it isn’t overbooked, because a clean Sami win and him heading into his PPV clash Tessa makes the match mean even more. WINNER: Sami Callihan

