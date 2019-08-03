Csonka’s Impact Unbreakable 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon defeated Chris Bey & Watts @ 7:35 via pin [**½]

– X-Division Title Match: Champion Jake Crist defeated Trey, Ace Austin, Danny Rivera, &. Adrian Quest @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– Madison Rayne defeated Aoka Muhara @ 5:10 via pin [*½]

– Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 16:55 via pin [***¾]

– Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, & Jordynne Grace vs. Gentleman Jervis, Ryan Taylor & Dicky Meyer @ 11:25 via submission [**½]

– Knockouts Title Match: Havok defeated Champion Taya @ 8:55 via countout [**]

– Rhino defeated Moose @ 10:55 via pin [**]

– tag Team Title Match: Champions Ethan Page & Josh Alexander vs. Reno Scum vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack @ 12:15 via pin [***]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 17:50 via pin [***¾]

Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon vs. Chris Bey & Watts : We apparently have no commentary track and the audio is really low. Rosas and Bey begin, and work into a standoff. Avalon tags in and they double team Bey. Avalon follows with chops, working him over in the corner until Watts cuts him off. We finally get commentary as Bey fires away with kicks, covering for 2. Watts tags in and follows with strikes. He then tosses Avalon across the ring. He lays in more strikes, and then a fall away slam. He and Bey work double teams and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Avalon fires back, and hits a missile dropkick. Tag to Rosas and he runs wild, and covers Bey for 2. Bey fights back, and hits a springboard fameasser for 2. Watts tags in and the sitout chokeslam gets 2. It breaks down, and double teams on Watts follow for the win. Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon defeated Chris Bey & Watts @ 7:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid opener, but the poor sound quality is killing the atmosphere.

Champion Jake Crist vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Danny Rivera vs. Adrian Quest : Trey runs down the ramp and hits a high cross. Jake cuts him off and follows with a suicide dive. They pick up the pace and Rivera hits a dive. Trey follows with a tope. The RANA follows on Rivera, but he rolls through and Trey follows with a superkick. Quest the cradles him for 2. La mistca follows for 2. The tornillo connects and Austin cuts him off. The disaster kick follows, but Jake hits a cutter. The slam to he buckles follows and he covers for 2. Austin takes him up top and into the tree of WHOA, cuts off Rivera and Trey heads up top and the tower of doom follows and Quest covers for 2. Jake follow with a flurry of kicks, it breaks down and Rivera superkicks Jake, he trade with Quest and Quest hits a dropkick and Rivera cuts him off but runs into a Spanish fly. Austin hits the rolling neck breaker for 2. Trey then hits the suplex into a dragon sleeper, Jake superkicks him three times and the koji clutch follows but Austin flies in to break it up as it continues to break down, Meteora by Trey gets 2. Jake hits the DVD and covers for 2. Rivera hits the tornado DDT and then flies into a cutter and Jake retains. Champion Jake Crist defeated Trey, Ace Austin, Danny Rivera, &. Adrian Quest @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little sprint with everyone getting some shine.

Madison Rayne vs. Aoka Muhara : They lock up and Muhara overpowers her to the ropes. Lock up again, and Muhara follows with a shoulder tackle. Muhara powders while Rayne continues to run. Muhara then trips her up and they cradles her for 2. She follows with clotheslines, Rayne fires back and hits a clothesline for 2. Rayne grounds the action. She lays in knee strikes and a sliding clothesline for 2. Rayne grounds things again, but Muhara hits a jawbreaker and clothesline. The slam follows and the belly to back suplex gets 2. Rayne counters a slam and cross Rayne finishes it. Madison Rayne defeated Aoka Muhara @ 5:10 via pin [*½] This w1asshort, clunky, and not good.

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards : They lock up and work to the ropes. They work into counters and end in a stand off. Elgin follows with kicks, they trade shoulder tackles, and then trade strikes and chops until Elgin mows him down. He follows with chops. kicks and Edwards hits a RANA and dumps him. Elgin backing, cuts him off and Edwards fires back and teases a suplex to the floor. Elgin fights him off, to the floor and Elgin hits a superkick. Edwards fights back and hits the suicide dive. He follows with chops, rolls him back in and Elgin fights off the tiger driver and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The back elbow follows and Elgin hits a suplex and covers for 2. He follows with chops, strikes, and Edwards is down. Elgin lays in more chops and strikes, but Edwards fires back and Elgin follows with a clothesline. They trade, suplex by Edwards and the enziguri follows. They work up top and Edwards hits the RANA and the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Edwards looks for a tiger driver, but Elgin counters and hits a lariat. The German follows for 2. Corner clotheslines follow, but Edwards fires back, enziguri by Elgin and he follows with elbow strikes. Edwards is down. Elgin follows with clotheslines, but Edwards fires back with chops but Elgin lights him up with clotheslines and they keep trading. Edwards looks for the sunset flip, they go for repeated pin attempts and Edwards hits the suplex but Elgin crushes him with a lariat. He drops the elbow pad and they trade clotheslines, Edwards takes him down, the tiger driver follows and that gets 2. Elgin favors his knee, but hits a spinning back fist and lariat for 2. The back fist and Elgin bomb follows for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 16:55 via pin [***¾] This was a really good, competitive, and hard-hitting match. Easily the best thing on the show so far.

– Rhino cuts a promo on Moose, saying he can have his no jackhammer needed, because he has something no fucks given, the GORE.

– Scott cuts a gloriously insane Steiner-math themed promo, and also talked marijuana & pussy.

Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, & Jordynne Grace vs. Gentleman Jervis, Ryan Taylor & Dicky Meyer : The pumps, Big Papa, Thick Mama, & Little Petey are here. Petey and Taylor begin, with Taylor controlling early on. Petey comes back with a head scissors and the dropkick gets 2. He cuts off Taylor and hits the Oh Canada nut stomp. Grace tags in and so does Jervis. They shake hands and Grace takes him down. The hip toss follows, and Jervis offers her a flower. She takes it and then chokeslams him. Steiner tags in and Meyer joins him. Steiner overpowers him and follows with chops. The suplex follows and then a Steiner line connects. Petey tags in and hits an elbow drop and does pushups. Taylor hits an enziguri and hits a belly to back suplex. He works the arm and Meyer tags in and follows with head butts. Jervis in and lays in chops, which Petey no sells but Jervis hits a head scissors and Russian leg seep for 2. Taylor works the abdominal stretch, Meyer back in follows with a knee strike. He misses the top rope splash, and Steiner tags in and hits Steiner lines. Suplexes follow and then rights and chops. The belly to belly gets 2. Petey in and he runs wild, Grace makes the save and hits a suicide dive. Taylor cuts her off and Steiner cuts him off and gets attacked but follows with clotheslines. The Grace drive, Canadian destroyer and top rope frakensteiner 2k19 follow. Triple Steiner recliners finish it. Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, & Jordynne Grace vs. Gentleman Jervis, Ryan Taylor & Dicky Meyer @ 11:25 via submission [**½] This was solid but went way too long. No one wanted to see a competitive match, they just wanted to see the Pumps get their shit in and kill the geeks.

Champion Taya vs. Havok : Bravo is at ringside. Havok yells at Taya and slams her down. Taya powders, and then attacks Havok from behind. Havok follows with strikes, and just pummels Taya in the corner. She tosses Taya across the ring and then again. The running knee strike follows, Bravo grab her leg and Taya then starts working the knee. Taya keeps her grounded, and then covers for 2. Back to the knee, and then works an ankle lock. Havok kicks her away, but Taya trips her up and stomps the knee to the mat. The half crab follows, and then the cover gets 2. The knee strike connects and the cover gets 2. Havok follows with a back breaker, running kicks and the leg drop follows for 2. Havok then lays in kicks, but Taya lays in kicks to the knee and Havok fights off road to Valhalla, but Bravo pulls Taya to the ramp Havok attacks him and hits the chokeslam allowing Taya to roll her up for 2. Taya rakes the eyes and takes the countout loss. Havok defeated Champion Taya @ 8:55 via countout [**] This was ok, but rather lethargic with a flat finish.

Rhino vs. Moose : They shove each other and trade shoulder tackles until Rhino takes him down. Moose powders and Rhino follows for some floor brawling. Moose fires back with kicks an chops, back in and Moose rakes the eyes. He follows with chops, but Rhino backdrops him to the ramp. Rhino tosses him back in and Moose then catches him low on the way back in. He follows with strikes, and then chokes him out. Rhino fights off a suplex, so Moose follows with strikes. Rhino counters back with a suplex and spinebuster. The back elbow follow and the flying shoulder tackle gets 2. Moose sidesteps the gore, and follows with corner dropkicks for 2. They work into counters, trade chops, and Moose pokes the eyes. Rhino fires back with a lariat and TKO for 2. The gore is stopped with kicks, we get a ref bump and Moose low blows Rhino and hits the spear for 2. Moose gets a chair, lays in shots on Rhino but Rhino hits the gore for the win. Rhino defeated Moose @ 10:55 via pin [**] Poor Moose, every time he looks to get momentum, it’s stopped and working with the ECW fossils doesn’t help. It was slow, over booked and only ok at best. It was a match they shouldn’t have booked, as Rhino should win his debut match, but he shouldn’t be beating Moose.

Champions Ethan Page & Josh Alexander vs. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack : Luster and Alexander begin. They lock up and work to he ropes. Alexander follow with rights and Luster slams him to he buckles and follows with back elbows, covering for 2. Page tags in and luster cuts them off and tags in Adam. They double team Page and the cover gets 2. Luster tags in and follows with Mongolian chops. Pity city follows on Page and Adam follows with a senton atomic for 2. Swann tags in and hits a RANA and dropkick. Mack is in and double teams follow for 2. He follows with strikes, Luster tags in and Mack hits a Thesz press and strikes. Luster cuts off Swann and Adam follows with a knee strike for 2. Page tags in and Swann follows with strikes but Page stops him and superkicks Mack. The champions follow with double teams, Alexander then lays in kicks on Swann and chokes him out. Swann fires back but Alexander hits the butterfly suplex for 2. Page follows with a back breaker for 2. The champions follow with double teams, isolating Swann. Swann fires up with strikes, but the Finlay roll cuts him off. The belly to belly follows for 2. Page back in and Swan fires away with kicks and RANAs Page off the ropes onto Alexander. Hot tag to Mack and he runs wild with clotheslines and hits the cannonball. The Samoan drop follows, but the standing moonsault misses. Scum in and takes control, but Mack pounces Adam. Swann lays in strikes on Luster, hits the lethal injection and the doomsday neck breaker follows until the champions make the save. They double team Swann, suicide dive by Alexander and back in, Scum works over Swann and lawn darts Mack into Swann. Alexander tags in and Adam hits a DVD on Swann, Page takes out Luster and superkicks Adam. The alley opp double slam follows for the win. Champions Ethan Page & Josh Alexander vs. Reno Scum vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack @ 12:15 via pin [***] Despite Reno Scum offering nothing of note to the match, it was good and made me want to see The North vs. Swann and Mack down the line.

#1 Contender’s Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan : They take their time and then trade strike and brawl. Tessa hits cutter and then charges down the ramp and hits a spear through the ropes. Tessa hits another cutter and dropkicks him to the floor. The suicide dive follows and then Sami cuts off the RANA and slams Tessa repeatedly to the barricade. He starts attacking the knee, which Tessa hurt in their tournament win to get here. Tessa struggles to make it back in the ring, but Sami posts the knee of Tessa a few times. He then slams her legs off the ropes, continuing to focus on the knee. The STF follows by Sami, but Tessa fights and makes the ropes. Sami continues to attack the knee, Tessa kicks him to the floor and then slowly fires back with chops and strikes. Sami cuts her off with body shots, and follows with chops. Tessa fires back and hits a tornado DDT and complete shot for 2. Tessa fights to climb the ropes, but Sami catches the magnum and hits a knee beaker and the figure four follows. Tessa rolls the hold and Sami makes the ropes. They trade strikes form their knees, and Tessa pulls herself up and lays in more. Sami spits in her face, but Tessa keeps throwing and Sami drops her with a big right. Tessa counters back and hits a Samoan drop. She fires up, heads up top and magnum is cut off. Sami follows her up top and Tessa fights him off and Sami fights off the sunset bomb once but Tessa keeps fighting and gets it covering for 2, the crossface follows and Sami fades, the ref checks the arm but he powers up and Tessa cradles him for 2. The superkick and code breaker follows, The magnum connects. Back up and Jake arrives for the distraction but Tessa hits magnum but the ref is distracted. Sami hits Tessa with the x-division title for 2. The cactus special follows for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 17:50 via pin [***¾] This was really good stuff, they played well off of their first match, and it was refreshing to see Sami work a composed match and work a body part which allowed Tessa to deliver a great babyface performance.

– Post match, Tommy Dreamer runs off Sami & Jake to save Tessa. He tells the crowd they should be chanting only one name and they chant for Tessa. He puts over Tessa for working her ass off and always getting up no matter what. He tells her to get to her feet like a real fighter. She does as the crowd cheers her name. Tommy thanks her and says watching performers like her makes him proud to be a wrestler.

