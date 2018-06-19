Csonka’s NJPW Kizuna Road Review 6.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA and Narita @ 8:35 via pin [**¾]

– Togi Makabe, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Tiger Mask defeated Toa Henare, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino @ 8:03 via pin [***]

– Suzuki-gun defeated CHAOS @ 7:00 via pin [**]

– Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Iizuka and Taichi @ 9:30 via pin [*]

– CHAOS defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay @ 14:50 via pin [***½]

– The Machines defeated LIJ @ 15:40 via pin [**¾]

KUSHIDA and Ren Narita vs. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi : Yujiro and Narita to begin, Yujiro is a dick bag instantly, raking the eyes and tossing him to the floor. Narita returns, fires up, but runs into a hot shot. Ishimori in, Bullet Club works double teams and then works over KUSHIDA. Yujiro then works over Narita some more, but KUSHIDA runs in to break up a pin. Ishimori in and Narita tries to fire back with chops, but Ishimori grounds him and continues the ass beating. Narita avoids a charge and hits a running forearm and tags in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA immediately attacks the arm and hits a head scissors and then takes out Yujiro. Ishimori cuts him off but KUSHIDA fights back and wipes out Yujiro with a plancha. The DT and arm bar follows on Ishimori, but he makes the ropes. Ishimori then hits the back handspring kick and we get wholesale changes to Yujiro and Narita. Narita gets to run wild, picking up a near fall. Yujiro quickly cuts him off and it breaks down. Yujiro bites Narita, but Narita hits a dropkick but then gets leveled by a lariat for 2. The DDT finishes it. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated KUSHIDA and Narita @ 8:35 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener as they continue to tease an Ishimori vs. KUSHIDA match.

Togi Makabe, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Tiger Mask vs. Toa Henare, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino : Umino attacks at the bell, taking the fight to Tiger Mask. He runs wild for a bit, hits the missile dropkick and locks on a crab. Liger in and Umino cuts him off and lays the boots to Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask cuts him off with spin kicks and tags in Makabe. He follows with slams and pummels him in the corner. Umino tries to fire up but is cut off by Makabe as Liger takes him to the floor and beats his ass. Back in as Liger gets the tag, and works the Romero special. The dads take out the others, and continue to beat on Umino. Umino hits the desperation dropkick and tags in Henare. He takes out Makabe and works over Liger, covering for 2. The Samoan drop follows for 2. Henare heads up top and gets cut off by Liger who hits the superplex. Makabe gets the tag and Oka joins him. They trade strikes; Oka hits a corner splash and suplex, covering for 2. The belly-to-belly follows for 2. It breaks down, and Makabe cuts him off with a lariat for 2. Oka fires back with a clothesline for 2. Makabe hits another lariat and slam. The king kong knee drop finishes it. Togi Makabe, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Tiger Mask defeated Toa Henare, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino @ 8:03 via pin [***] This was a good and fun tag match with a great pace and everyone working hard.

Rocky Romero and Roppongi 3K vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taka Michinoku : This was amazing, Suzuki-gun DID NOT attack before the bell, instead, waiting and jumping Sho after the bell. Suzuki-gun works him over until Yoh & Romero make the save. The fight quickly went to the floor, where Suzuki-gun took over. They then isolated Yoh back in the ring and worked quick tags. The double teams followed as Kanemaru played defense. Yoh finally made the big comeback and tagged in Romero who hit forever clotheslines. Desperado made a comeback, trading chops with Romero before getting tossed. 3k ran wild and Romero hit a draping dropkick but Kanemaru made the save, but got cut off. Sho & Yoh followed with planchas, Kanemaru cheap shots Romero, allowing Desperado to cradle Romero for the win. Suzuki-gun defeated CHAOS @ 7:00 via pin [**] This was ok, but never felt locked in or smooth in any way.

Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. Iizuka and Taichi : I have accepted that I will die at 6AM one day reviewing a shitty Iizuka match. I don’t even have the funnies in me at this point. Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell, they brawl to the floor, and Taichi then worked over Yano in the ring. Iizuka starts with his biting bullshit, biting both Yano & Ishii. Taichi tags in, Yano tries to fire up and fails. Yano stops him from ripping off the pants and tags Ishii in. Ishii lays in chops and Taichi tries to be a bad ass and no sell them. He fires back with kicks, but Ishii hits a Saito suplex. Taichi cuts him off with kicks and a clothesline for 2. The pants are off, Ishii counters the superkick and murders him with a lariat. Yano & Iizuka tag in, biting by Iizuka follows. He chokes out Yano with his rope, Taichi and they double-team him. Iizuka chokes him out again an Ishii makes the save. Iizuka gets the iron fingers and Yano shoves him into the ref, but Iizuka blocks the low blow and bites him as the ref is down. Ishii makes the save, and Yano gets the roll up for the win. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Iizuka and Taichi @ 9:30 via pin [*] Moving right along…

Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jay White, and YOSHI-HASHI : This is part of the set up for White vs. Juice & Goto vs. Cobb. White viciously beat down Juice yesterday and injured his hand. Juice is competing here against doctor’s orders. Goto and Cobb to begin. They lock up, work to the ropes, and Goto fires away with chops. Cobb then takes him down with a shoulder tackle and Finlay tags in. Okada also tags in and takes control, attacking the arm. Finlay avoids a charge and starts to fire up but runs into a flapjack. CHAOS clears the ring and we get floor brawling. Goto tags back in and continues the heat on Finlay. White tags in and beats on his nemesis, while mocking Juice. He then attacks Juice’s injured hand, beats on Finlay and tags in HASHI. Finlay quickly cuts him off with a dropkick, and tags in Elgin. Elgin runs wild, taking out Goto & White, and then slamming HASHI and hitting the slingshot splash. He follows with a corner clotheslines and delayed suplex for 2. HASHI fights of a German, but Elgin pummels him with strikes. HASHI hits a desperation lariat and Goto tags in. He lays in kicks on Elgin, but Elgin fires back with a series of kicks and both men are down. Cobb tags in and is all fired up as he works over Goto. They trade clotheslines and Cobb tosses him around and covers for 2. Okada makes the save and Cobb starts to toss him around, but misses the standing moonsault. Goto turns him inside out with a lariat and we get wholesale changes to Juice & White. Juice is a house of fire, hits the senton and follows with clotheslines. The cannonball get cut off, but he hits a spinebuster. It breaks down, team Juice works over White in the corner and Juice lays in jabs. The ref stops him from throwing with his wrapped hand, allowing White to hit a snap Saito suplex. It breaks down ,White cuts off Juice by attacking the hand and hits a Tiger suplex. The blade runner finishes Juice. CHAOS defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay @ 14:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun tag match that did some really good work building to Cobb vs. Goto and especially White vs. Juice. White was a certified dick bag here in the best was possible.

Strong Machine No. 69, Strong Machine Ace, Strong Machine Justice, Strong Machine Don, and Strong Machine Buffalo (w/Super Strong Machine) vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi : This is part of the Super Strong Machine retirement ceremony. The Machines are Taguchi, Tanahashi, Nagata, Nakanishi, and Tenzan; they are accompanied by Super Strong Machine, and wearing Strong Machine singlets, which look awesome. Super Strong Machine (with Wakamatsu) is sporting a pimp suit and mask, which is always a great combo as luchas have proven. Tanahashi overpowers Takahashi to begin, but misses the running senton. Nakanishi tags in, Naito joins him and they work into a test of strength as BUSHI runs in and attack. He’s taken out and Naito attacks, trying to unmask him. Nakanishi hits the backdrop and clothesline for 2. Tenzan tags in and they work double teams. Tenzan takes control with Mongolian chops and the machines clear the ring and work over Naito. Tenzan heads up top but BUSHI cuts him off and LIJ attacks, clearing the ring. They try to unmask the machines, but ultimately fail. Naito hits the corner dropkick combo on Tenzan and BUSHI tags in. BUSHI works the shirt choke, as the rest brawl on the floor. SANADA tags in and keeps control. Tenzan hits a suplex and takes out EVIL, but SANADA breaks up the tag. Tenzan hits a desperation mountain bomb and tags in Nagata. He runs wild, working over Naito & SANADA. The XPLODER follows for 2. SANADA fights back, EVIL trips up Nagata, but Taguchi and everyone else join in for a 10-man suplex spot, which LIJ gets the worst of. Nagata arm bars EVIL, Tanahashi takes out Takahashi and SANADA makes the save, but gets tossed. EVIL superkicks Nagata, and BUSHI flies in with a missile dropkick. He tries to unmask Nagata, gets cut off and Taguchi tags in. Clotheslines and a bulldog follow for 2. Rolling suplexes follow and it breaks down. LIJ isolates Taguchi and everyone brawls. The machines run wild as Nakanishi tosses BUSHI to the floor. Super Strong Machine takes out Naito and Taguchi hits the devil windmill suplex in tribute to Super Strong Machine for the win. The Machines defeated LIJ @ 15:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and light-hearted match to honor Super Strong Machine, it was exactly what it needed to be.

– We get a cool video package on Super Strong Machine. We now get the Super Strong Machine retirement ceremony. Wakamatsu presents him with flowers and they embrace. Kakihara & Hiro Saito arrive and also presents flowers. Next is Ryota Chikuzen with more flowers. Kazunari Murakami also joins the party. Sakuraba is also here to share in the moment. The lads all share a moment in the ring. Wataru Inoue now arrives, followed by Nagata. Much love for the Strong Machine here. Makabe, KUSHIDA, Tanahashi, Tiger Mask, and Taguchi now make their way out with Liger & Nakanishi. Flowers, handshakes, possibly gift certificates, and bows for Strong Machine follow. We also get a photo op. Strong Machine shares some words now, thanking everyone. It was a really nice ceremony with the legends, current stars, and lions all surrounding the ring to pay respect during his speech.

