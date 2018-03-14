Csonka’s NXT TV Review 3.14.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity defeated Moss & Sabbatelli @ 3:43 via pin [**]

– Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans @ 0:57 via pin [NR]

– Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery @ 3:38 via pin [**½]

– WWE UK Title Match: UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Adam Cole @ 9:28 via DQ [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Sanity vs. Moss & Sabbatelli : While it looked as if they were splitting a few weeks back, Moss & Sabbatelli are back together for the tournament. Young & Wolfe are representing Sanity here. Moss & Wolfe to begin, Wolfe starts to run wild but gets cut off and stunned off of the ropes. Sabbatelli hits a big dropkick, and tags in Moss. The follow with double teams, and Moss covers for 2. The neck breaker follows for 2. Moss accidentally knocks Sabbatelli to the floor. Young gets the hot tag, runs wild and hits the slam and top rope elbow drop. Moss pulls him to he floor to make the save. Nikki Cross takes out Moss, Wolfe in and the double team neck breaker finishes Sabbatelli. Sanity defeated Moss & Sabbatelli @ 3:43 via pin [**] This was ok, with Moss & Sabbatelli falling apart and the right team moving on.

– Tommaso Ciampa arrives to jeers; will they let him talk this week? It doesn’t appear so as the crowd chants for Gargano. Ciampa drops the mix and looks to leave. He walks out to Ciampa sucks & we want Johnny chants, which just pisses him off. I’ve loved these past two Ciampa segments, simple, effective, and they had great heat.

Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai : Kai trips up Evans, but Evans immediately attacks the previously injured arm and grounds the action. Kai escapes into a roll up for the win. Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans @ 0:57 via pin [NR] Yay Dakota!

– Shayna Baszler arrives. She looks to attack, but Ember Moon arrives to make the save. Moon says Baszler started this, but she will end it in New Orleans. They brawl and refs arrive to break them up but they keep brawling. Baszler ends up dropping Moon with a big right as the refs pull them apart. Moon fires up and hits a kick to the face, heads up top but Baszler cuts her off. Baszler locks in a kimura but Kai makes the save, kicking Baszler’s face off. Moon follows with the eclipse! Hopefully this is a sign that Kai will be getting into the mix after takeover.

– Moon & Baszler is official for Takeover: New Orleans.

Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery : Otis & Ford to begin. Otis overpowers him to begin, Ford takes a drink and offers Otis some. Otis drinks and likes it, chugging like he’s at a frat party. He’s fired up and sends Ford to the floor. They double team Dawkins, Ford back in and he’s used as a battering ram on Dawkins. Tucker works a bear hug on Ford, but he escapees and Dawkins in and runs wild. Tucker cuts him off with a Thesz press. The corner splash follows and the compactor is cur off. Dawkins hits a DDT, Ford hits the frog splash and that’s that. Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery @ 3:38 via pin [**½] That was a fun and solid little match.

UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole : Fish & O’Reilly are out with Cole. This was set up in a backstage segment last week. They lock up and work to the corner to begin. Dunne to the floor to chase off O’Reilly & Fish, and back in Cole attacks and lays the boots to him. Cole fires up with a huge strike and Cole is down. Dune starts going Finlay on Cole, trying to rip off his fingers. He stomps on the arm, grounding the action. Dunne is vicious in his attack of the arm. They go to the floor and Dunne about kicks Cole’s arm out of its socket. The apron x-plex follows, and Fish & O’Reilly distract Dunne and he’s kicked off the top and to the floor. Post break and Cole has taken control. They trade strikes, Dunne hits an enziguri and hits a stomp to the arm of the ropes. The sitout powerbomb gets 2. Dunne looks for bitter end, countered, and Cole hits a backstabber. Dunne works a hanging kimura, but Cole counters out and hits the last shot for 2. Cole talks shit now, Dunne fires up and drops him with a huge forearm. Cole hits an enziguri and they trade strikes and kicks. Cole cuts off the moonsault press with a kick as Dunne flies into the ring. Cole drops the kneepad, but Dunne catches him with a German. The bitter end is stopped as Dunne is distracted by Fish & O’Reilly. Back in and Cole hits the last shot for a good near fall. Dune does the finger break spot, bitter end is cut off as Fish & O’Reilly attack. UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Adam Cole @ 9:28 via DQ [***¼] This was a good back and forth match while it lasted; the post match was a very interesting angle.

Undisputed Era work over Dunne, but Strong arrives and makes the save. The numbers get to him and Dunne starts to fight back and everyone brawls, with Strong & Dunne cleaning house. Strong & Dunne show respect to each other post match.

– Main event contract signing time. Regal is hosting things and Black is out first. Vega follows. Black is confused by the lack of Almas. IT’S A TRAP BRO. Vega says Almas is not here tonight, but she is. She claims that Almas would destroy Black if he were here. Black cuts her off, and hands her the contract. He moves the table and takes a seat in the ring. He says they are now on the same level. Vega gets pissed and says Almas will destroy him and make him regret stepping into the ring with him. He makes short jokes and says Almas doesn’t measure up. She slaps him and demands he sign. He does. Black says he didn’t come alone and Candice arrives and attacks Vega! She kicks her ass and works her over on he floor and then back into the ring. The bulldog follows and Vega is out. The Black and Vega segment was fine, but I really liked Candice getting some revenge on Vega; it was a great fiery babyface revenge beat down.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”