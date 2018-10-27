Csonka’s Ring Warriors Review 10.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lance Archer defeated Kobra Ni @ 7:05 via pin [*]

– The One Percent defeated Reverend Nelson’s Prophecy @ 0:35 via DQ [NR]

– Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament Final: Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Drake @ 21:42 via pin to become the champion [**½]

Lance Archer vs. Kobra Ni : Kobra poses and attacks with strikes and kicks, backing off Archer. Archer fires up and takes him to the corner but Kobra lays in more kicks. Archer hits a clothesline and Kobra powders. The brawl to the floor, but Kobra trips him into the apron. Back in and Archer hits shoulder tackles. Archer stomps away on him and then misses a corner clothesline. Archer then hits a slam and grounds things. Archer lays in clubbing strikes but Kobra fires back with kicks and posts Archer. Kobra lays in kicks, counters a chokeslam and hits a superkick. He heads up top and Archer cuts him off, follows him up and Kobra fights him off and Kobra is cut off and Archer hits black out for the win. Lance Archer defeated Kobra Ni @ 7:05 via pin [*] So they hype up Archer as a big debut and then have him work an overly long debut, going 50-50 with one of the jobberiest jobbers you’ve ever seen. This was no good at all and didn’t help anyone.

– Austin Aries joins commentary.

– We get a medical update on Adam Hammerstone, who suffered a knee injury last week following an attack from Martin Casaus.

The One Percent (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) vs. Reverend Nelson’s Prophecy (The Dark Child and The Demigod of Death) : The Prophecy attacks before the bell and the dark child use a chain and we get a DQ. The hot Shots make the save. The One Percent defeated Reverend Nelson’s Prophecy @ 0:35 via DQ [NR] This “tag division” continues to be a joke with overly short matches and DQ or no contest finishes.

– We get a video package, highlighting the path to the Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament final.

Jeff Cobb vs. Eli Drake : They face off and Drake talks trash to Cobb. The lock up, work to the ropes and break. They lock up again and Drake talks shit and they brawl. Cobb hits a backdrop and Drake powders. Post break, and Drake lays in clubbing strikes on Cobb and then works him over in the corner. They knock heads, but Drake maintains control until Cobb cuts him off with a delayed vertical suplex. Cobb misses the corner splash and Drake hits a neck breaker for 2. Drake takes control back, lays in rights, but Cobb now fires back. Drake avoids the dropkick, but Cobb catches him with an overhead belly to belly. Cobb is favoring the shoulder he injured in the previous match. Drake dumps Cobb to the floor, follows and they brawl. Cobb fires back with rights, but Drake stuns him off the ropes. Post break, and they are still slowly brawling on the floor. The work back in and Cobb follows with a suplex. They work into counters, Drake hits a neck breaker, and follows with ground and pound. Cobb battles back with a jawbreaker, but Drake hits a sloppy looking powerslam for 2. After 18-minutes, Drake finally starts to focus on Cobb’s injured shoulder, what a fucking ring general. Drake covers for 2 and then takes time to celebrate. He follows with strikes, Cobb slowly fights back and but Drake cuts him off with a rough looking springboard moonsault, coming up short and hitting Cobb with all knees. Drake sets for the gravy train, but Cobb counters out and hits tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Drake @ 21:42 via pin to become the champion [**½] This was a solid wrestling match, but considering the talent involved, a disappointing close to the tournament. The match never really clicked, as stylistically they are very different performers. Some of the execution was off, and the layout was really flat and made the match feel lazy and there were no real peaks and valleys in terms of drama and storytelling. Cobb as champion is a good call, but this left a lot to be desired.

– Aries presents Cobb with the championship.

– End scene.

