Csonka’s Ring Warriors Review 11.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Killer Kross defeated Owen Travers @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Melissa Anderson & Santana Garrett defeated Desi Derata & Nicole Savoy @ 6:30 via pin [DUD]

– Hammerstone defeated Cassidy Riley @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Tito & Che defeated The Prophecy @ 2:58 via DQ [NR]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– Austin Aries arrives and is here to debut the talent he teased last week. He has to change things in Ring Warriors, but needs help. He promised this msn he’d be the next champion, and introduces Killer Kross.

Killer Kross vs. Owen Travers : Disco is on commentary, basically having an orgasm over how manly Kross is. Kross stands there, grows and allows Travers to lay in a flurry of strikes and kicks. Kross finally attacks with a lariat, powerbomb and another powerbomb and then a draping DDT. The ref ties to wave it off, teasing Travers broke him neck, but Kross hits a Saito suplex and finishes him. Killer Kross defeated Owen Travers @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Kross killed him real good; it was exactly what it needed to be.

– Kross claims that this is his house, and says there are uninvited guests in his house, specifically Jeff Cobb. Aries arrive and runs down the ref, gives him an in-ring job evaluation and shows the botched pin from episode one and issues from the other women’s matches where he was quite bad at his job. Oh Christ, they have the ref stand up to him and talk shit to Aries. Kross chokes him out and Aries fires Fred the ref. Gotta love the Austin Aries show.

– Melissa Anderson & Santana Garrett get interviewed, dear in headlights time as they act like they’ve never been on TV before.

Melissa Anderson & Santana Garrett vs. Desi Derata & Nicole Savoy : They all brawl at the bell, and Savoy and Anderson will officially start. Anderson grounds the action, but Savoy quickly fights back with strikes and grounds things. She looks for an arm bar, but Anderson counters out but Savoy maintains control. Derata joins in for double teams and that gets 2. Garrett gets the tag, runs wild on Derata until Savoy cuts her off. Anderson back in she and Garrett work double teams. Garrett hits poetry in motion, and then a RANA. The shining star press gets 2 as Allison Danger breaks up the pin. Anderson pulls her wig off and apparently this was not a DQ. They all keep fighting and the faces lock on submissions and win. Melissa Anderson & Santana Garrett defeated Desi Derata & Nicole Savoy @ 6:30 via pin [DUD] This was horrible and a complete comedy of errors as the booking failed them here. The work wasn’t any good to begin with, and this not being a DQ was insanely stupid, and made no sense at all. How this made TV at all just amazes me.

Hammerstone vs. Cassidy Riley : They lock up and work to the ropes. Hammerstone lays in strikes, a knee strike and dropkick. Hammerstone is favoring his recently injured knee, allowing Riley to fire back and Hammerstone powders. Riley follows and spears him on the ramp. Back in and Riley covers for 2. Hammerstone cuts him off, and knocks Riley to the floor. Hammerstone follows and slams him to the apron. Back in and Hammerstone covers for 2. Hammerstone lays in rights and suplex for 2. Hammerstone now works an abdominal stretch, but Riley hip tosses his way out. He follows with clotheslines and a backdrop. The back handspring elbow and bulldog follow s for 2. The slam connects and Riley looks for a lionsault and eats knees. Hammerstone hits the hell-elvator for the win. Hammerstone defeated Cassidy Riley @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a pretty solid match, a little rough at times, but they kept a good pace and actually had a solid sense of urgency.

– We get highlights of Willie Mack defeating Sam Shaw at NWA 70 to win the NWA National Heavyweight title.

The Prophecy vs. Tito & Che : The Prophecy attacks and takes early control. The Demigod lays in kicks and the Dark Child tags in and they work double teams. Tito tags in after a miscommunication and it breaks down as the Prophecy maintains control. Tito & Che defeated The Prophecy @ 2:58 via DQ [NR] Ring Warriors tag matches seemingly break down into two categories, short and bad, or short with no finish or a DQ finish. This bridged the gap and was both bad, as well as had a DQ finish.

– Hawx’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out because he was laid out by Kross backstage, doing the same gimmick he did in Impact, leaving his mark on Hawx. Austin Aries is here of course and books Kross as the new #1 contender. Cobb attacks Aries and then gets double teamed. Kross chokes him out and Aries adds on the figure four. Eli Drake makes the save. Sweet Christ, they just ran a poorly done version of the same angle Impact ran with Aries & Kross, only instead of Aries being champion, he’s an “evil minority owner” looking to book his own champion to control the promotion.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

1 legend