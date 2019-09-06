Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Espectacular: Dearborn Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Global Wars Espectacular: Dearborn event. The show is the first of three on this year’s Global was tour, which has undergone a facelift. Instead of the usual joint shows with NJPW (who are running three east coast dates in September), ROH has moved onto use their underutilized relationship with CMLL and will give us a lucha flare to the shows. The show will feature Rush vs. Stuka Jr, Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Rush vs. Stuka Jr : Stuka Jr has been fun in his various ROH appearances, and always feels like he’s working hard so I am glad to see him included on the tour. He’s still a fun flyer at age 40, has been working since 2002, and with CMLL since 2005 where he’s an upper midcard technico. Rush is a big CMLL star, and has been on a hell of a run in ROH, as he’s been undefeated since debuting. He’s also scheduled to challenge for the ROH Title at Death Before Dishonor. With that being the case, I see Rush taking the win here in hopefully a good and fun match. WINNER: Rush

Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham : ROH kicked of the Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle feud in Atlanta & Nashville, with a cold confrontation in Atlanta and the duo playing reluctant tag team partners in Nashville, where the beat Isom & Cheeseburger. They team again here, so that we can continue on with tag team partners that do not get along for… reasons. Lethal & Gresham are a hell of a tag team, but Gresham has been showing a slow burn towards the heel side since Best in the World, and it feels like a full turn could be coming at any time. I think that Hendry & Castle could be a really good feud, but it’s off to a cold start, and I’m not thrilled with them tagging again. I hope that things start heating up and soon, so we’ll see what happens. I feel that Lethal & Gresham should win, but I think ROH books the odd couple to win again here instead. WINNER: Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

Kenny King vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams : I like this match and feel that it has a ton of potential to deliver. Williams is very good and an extremely reliable workhorse for ROH, King is good as long as he doesn’t have to lead or carry a match, and Cobb can be great. Williams will bring the intensity, King some flash, and Cobb will hoss his way around for some funs spots. Williams is the low man on the totem pole here, and him wining would be a shock. Cobb has a world title shot in his back pocket so he doesn’t need the win here, which makes me feel that King will take the win, pinning Williams. WINNER: Kenny King

Top Prospect Tournament Semifinal Match: Dak Draper vs. The Hatian Sensation : Dak Draper is pretty good, while The Hatian Sensation is really bad. I don’t have high hopes for this one to be completely honest with you. Draper should win. WINNER: Dak Draper

Jay Briscoe vs. Bandido : I really like this match, because Bandido is great and also because we don’t get enough Jay Briscoe singles matches. I love the Briscoes as a tag team, but Jay is still really great in a singles setting. I think that this one has a ton of potential, Jay will bring that wild brawling aspect to the match while Bandido will bring the flash and high-risk element. With Lifeblood about to challenge for the tag titles, this will serve as part of the build for that. The potential for this to be great is there, so I am really looking forward to the match. I think that Bandido will win here, but it maybe via DQ as they tend to protect Jay sill in singles matches. WINNER: Bandido

Villain Enterprises vs. Okamura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, & Barbaro Cavernario : Villain Enterprises has been one of the best and most consistently good acts in ROH in 2019, having quality outings with everyone and delivering some of the best ROH matches of 2019. Okamura is 47 years old, and has been working since 1993 and as a former AJPW trainee is an important role player in the CMLL/NJPW partnership as he plays go-between, interpreter, emissary, and host to those stars when they work CMLL. Rey Bucanero is 45, debuting back in 1991 and is best known for his great tag team with Ultimo Guerrero. Hechicero has been with CMLL since 2013. Barbaro Cavernario is 25 and is a wild man and must see performer for me. It will be interesting to see how much Flip works in this match, due to his injury, and I never expect too much from Okamura so this one could be rough in spots. This one feels like a toss up and while I could see team CMLL taking this one, I think the unified Villain Enterprises wins.. WINNER: Villain Enterprises

Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton : This is part of the build to the Taven vs. Volador ROH title match in Chicago. That feud actually has a lot of history behind it as Matt Taven was last pinned in a singles match on Aug. 3, 2018. On that night, he was pinned by Volador Jr. in a two-out-of-three falls match in Mexico City where Volador Jr. regained the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title. They then became frequent partners, and in the main event at CMLL’s 85th Anniversary Show last September, they faced Rush and Barbaro Cavernario in a Hair vs. Hair Match, which they lost following communication issues. The feud now comes to ROH, where Volador challenges Taven the next night for the tile. This is the preview of that match, with Triton making his ROH debut in the match. I think that the play here is Volador Jr and Triton winning as Marseglia is completely expendable here. WINNER: Volador Jr and Triton

