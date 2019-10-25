Csonka’s ROH Honor United London Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Honor United London event. The show will feature Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. Villain Enterprises. Jay Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham, Lifeblood in action, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO & King) : It sucks losing Aussie Open, but Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher are great and will deliver. PCO and Brody King are former ROH Tag Team champions and work very well together. With Aussie Open getting a tag title shot on this tour,and Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher taking all of their matches they really should win here if the plan is for them to challenge the Briscoes for the titles. If they win, Brody King will take the fall since PCO is the #1 contender at Final Battle; this could be pretty great and I am looking forward to it. WINNER: Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher

Colt Cabana vs. Flamita : Flamita is working the tour, replacing the injured Bandido, and while no one can really replace Bandido, Flamita is an extremely strong replacement and someone I am surprised hasn’t been locked down by MLW, AEW, Impact, or even ROH; I’m exited to see him on this tour. He faces off with ROH mainstay Colt Cabana, who will likely be over huge here in the UK due to the huge number of tours he’s worked there over the years. Stylistically, it’s an odd match to book, but Colt can really work with anyone, but it’s not the first match I’d jump at to book. Colt will always be over, so he can afford a loss here as I feel it’s more important to get Flamita off to a winning start on the tour. WINNER: Flamita

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Briscoe : This one has banger potential written all over it. Gresham is simply an awesome wrestler, while the Briscoes are ROH legends and an excellent tag team. But honestly, many forget how great Jay is as a singles wrestler, which makes me really exited for this one. I think that this one will be a really great match and may be part of setting up a tag title match at Final Battle since the Briscoes have ran through everyone and have no challengers set for the big PPV. With that being my feeling, I think Gresham wins here, although I can see it being via disqualification as they often times protect Jay, which is understandable. WINNER: Jonathan Gresham

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe : This one has a lot of potential, Jay Lethal is always great and always delivers on these specials while Mark Briscoe is an obviously great tag worker, but it’s often forgotten that he can go as a singles guy. Lethal is a great dance partner for him so this one should be good. Like the previous match, this may be part of setting up a tag title match at Final Battle since the Briscoes have ran through everyone and have no challengers set for the big PPV. I think that Lethal wins here, as they tease he and Gresham coming for the tag team titles. WINNER: Jay Lethal

Lifeblood vs. Brat Pack : The Brat Pack are Australian wrestlers Mitch Waterman & Nick Bury, who have been teaming for three years, and hold the MCW tag team titles. I don’t get to follow the Australian scene much but I’ve heard good things and love that they are getting a shot here. They’ll certainly get the chance to impress working with Lifeblood, who are one of the most consistent acts in ROH in 2019. Lifeblood likely picks up the win here, but hopefully the Brat Pack can impress and up their profile on this tour. WINNER: Lifeblood

Silas Young vs. Dalton Castle vs. Matt Taven vs. Hikuleo vs. Kenny King vs. Rampage Brown : This is certainly an interesting list of talent. Silas Young is the ROH mainstay guy who works every show, Dalton Castle is the banged up former world champion, Matt Taven just lost the world title, Hikuleo is on excursion and still growing into himself as a worker, Kenny King is the guy ROH thinks is a star and keeps pushing him like one, and Rampage Brown is the UK guest in the mix. These six-way matches either end up a complete mess or end up ok, and this one certainly has mess potential. It’s a match to get bodies on the show and not a very interesting one to be honest with you. If I had to guess, Taven wins to begin his post championship redemption tour. WINNER: Matt Taven

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon : This Women of Honor division is in complete shambles as the company continues to not book it seriously on TV or behind the scenes. Kelly Klein is the best of what’s left, I am sure she’s a lovely young woman but the fact hat she’s already a thee-time champion, they botched the Love title run botched Manic’s run and lost so much talent over the years says it all. She faces the world’s greatest underwater wrestler in Mandy Leon, who is beyond horrible but thy continue to hype as the woman that brought back the women’s division. If the division holds to form, this will be bad, overbooked, and go too long; Kelly Klein retains. WINNER: Kelly Klein

TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry : Shane Taylor is the current reigning and defending ROH TV champion and has been having a really good 2019 as he’s improved and really found himself as a performer. I’m not a big fan of this contract buyout/Shane Taylor promotions deal, Shane has been great but I have very little hope that the promotion pays it off well. Joe Hendry is one of the newest ROH signees, has charisma and can go but hasn’t gotten over at all in the US and has been met with completely cold crowd reactions. The good news is that with this being in the UK, Hendry should come off as a star and look like the star that ROH hopes he can be. Both guys are good and the math should be a good one, but Shane Taylor retains unless ROH gets really balls and tries to use this to elevate Hendry, which I suppose is possible. WINNER: Shane Taylor

Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. Villain Enterprises (Flip & Marty) : Rush & Jeff Cobb are facing off on night three of the tour with the ROH title on the line, and the winner of that match (should they hold onto the title) will defend against PCO at Final Battle. Flip and Marty are a good team and should bring the goods as should Rush & Jeff Cobb. The goal hereof Villain Enterprises should be to weaken the possible champion heading into the match with PCO. It will likely be in that gameplan that they end up failing, leading to Rush & Jeff Cobb winning here, although I wouldn’t be shocked if there was some drama between them, which would make sense to add some drama to that match. WINNER: Rush & Jeff Cobb

