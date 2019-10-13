Csonka’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Review 10.12.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jungle Grrrl vs. Sassy Massy went to a no contest @ 6:30 [**½]

– The Disciplinarian defeated Stephy Slays @ 5:35 via pin [**]

– Tag Team Series Match: Monsters of Madness Havok and Hazard defeated The Dixie Darlings Jolene and Jolynn @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– WOW Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Reyna Reyes @ 7:35 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Jungle Grrrl arrives and says it took two opponents to get her down last week, and says that no one can beat her one on one. She’s the queen of this ring and wants competition.

Jungle Grrrl vs. Sassy Massy : Massy plays keep away and plays to the crowd until Grrrl cuts her off and starts tossing her around. Massy fires back, hits a senton and cross body for 2. Grrrl quickly cuts her off with a German, chokes her out in the ropes and follows with kicks. Massy gets a sunset flip for 2, but Grrrl follows with a Samoan drop. Grrrl lays in some chops but Massy fires back and hits a cross body in the ropes for 2. The bulldog follows for 2. Grrrl counters back and hits the jungle driver. She heads up top and the splash connects, She hits another and Chantilly Chella arrives to make the save but gets her ass kicked as well. Refs stop Grrrl from hitting another splash, and we get a no contest. Jungle Grrrl vs. Sassy Massy went to a no contest @ 6:30 [**½] This was a solid match that did a good job of hammering home the heel Jungle Grrrl persona, but I am not a fan of another no contest finish.

– The Dixie Darlings have a run in with Amber & Jessie.

The Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart vs. Stephy Slays : Maverick is injured, so the Disciplinarian is replacing her. Disciplinarian attacks, slams Slays to the buckles and follows with strikes. She chokes her out and follows with more strikes. She shoots her to the buckles, lays in more strikes and Smart hits Slays with a ruler. Slays fires back, and cradles Disciplinarian for 2. Disciplinarian cuts her off with a slam, and hits the tree slam for 2. The nail in the coffin gets 2. Disciplinarian grounds the action. But Slays makes the ropes. Slays fights back with clotheslines, a monkey flip and a sunset flip for 2. Slays to the ropes and Disciplinarian cuts her off, but Slays gets the victory roll for 2. Disciplinarian counters back with the TKO for the win. The Disciplinarian defeated Stephy Slays @ 5:35 via pin [**] This was ok, but a bit slow and clunky at times.

– Smart runs down the fans and praises the Disciplinarian for her win.

Monsters of Madness Havok and Hazard vs. The Dixie Darlings Jolene and Jolynn : Havok & Hazard attack right away. They work over Jolynn and Jolene tags in. Havok runs her over and slams her to the buckles. Hazard in and hits a suplex for 2. Havok tags back in and rag dolls Jolene and follows with kick and then chokes her out. Hazard back in and follows with chops. Jolene avoids the charge and Havok cuts off the tag. Hazard finishes with the edgeacution for the win. Monsters of Madness Havok and Hazard defeated The Dixie Darlings Jolene and Jolynn @ 2:50 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– The monsters claim that they will win the tag team titles.

Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Reyna Reyes : The beast watches on as they lock up. Tessa easily counters out and Reyes hits the RANA. She hits another and Tessa cuts off the lucha arm drag and sends her to the floor. She follows with strikes on the floor, and back in, Tessa covers for 2. Tessa follows with the running elbow and dropkick, chokes her out and hits a superkick. The cover gets 2. Reyes counters back with a spin kick, they trade strikes and Reyes fires up and hits natural selection. The RANA follows and Tessa powders. Reyes up top and hits the tornillo to the floor. The slingshot splash follows for 2. Reyes follows with chops, kicks but Tessa cuts her off with the draping code breaker for 2. Tessa up top and the magnum is cut off, Reyes follows her up and hits an overhead avalanche toss for 2. Reyes heads back up top and misses the sky twister press. The buzzsaw DDT finishes it. Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Reyna Reyes @ 7:35 via pin [***] This was a good man event, as Tessa continues to be the best wrestler and biggest star in the promotion, Reyes looked good and keeps showing a ton of potential.

– Post match, Jungle Grrrl attacks and hits the jungle driver and top rope splash to stand tall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 58. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will review week two of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview ROH Glory by Honor & NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite Review (10.09.19): 8:15

* NXT TV Review (10.09.19): 47:00

* The Comparisons/Winner: 1:14:25

* ROH Glory by Honor 2019 Preview: 1:25:05

* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2019 Preview: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.