Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 06.18.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– IC Title Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 18:45 via pin [***½]

– Bobby Roode defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:43 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Slater & Rhyno @ 3:15 via pin [*]

– Jinder Mahal defeated Chad Gable @ 2:27 via pin [NR]

– Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 8:05 via pin [**]

– Lashley & Roman Reigns defeated The Revival @ 6:15 via pin [**¼]

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Kevin Owens & Constable Corbin defeated Finn Balor & Braun Strowman @ 16:38 via pin [***]

TALKING! : Kurt Angle kicks off the show, gloating about Raw talents winning both MITB matches. He brings out Bliss, who demanded the following presentation. Angle hands her the title she won last night and says that Nia Jax is off for physical therapy, but wants her rematch next month at Extreme Rules. Bliss thanks Angle and the fans… for the opportunity to rub it in all of your faces. The crowd chants for Rousey and Bliss says she beat a bully in Jax and another bully in Rousey. She says it’s all about her now, the only woman that matters around here. Rousey arrives and she’s pissed. Bliss tries to hide as Angle holds Rousey back. Bliss talks shit about beating Rousey down at MITB, and reminds us all that what she did at MITB was legal, and admits that Rousey was so close to winning the title, but now we’ll never know because she is champion again. Bliss says Rousey is upset because last night was all about her, she stole the headlines, and Rousey is irrelevant and an over hyped rookie. Rousey attacks and takes Bliss down and then takes out Angle as he pulls her off of Bliss. Rousey then beats on Bliss with the briefcase and they hits Angle as well, yelling that he’s not her friend. She then fights off the refs and powerbombs Bliss through the table. This was an absolutely great opening angle, Bliss was great on the mic selling last night’s events (the only thing she forgot was mentioning she “single-handedly beat 9 women,” but she was great and completely unlikable. That was followed by a Stone Cold-like segment with Rousey attacking Bliss and laying her out and even attacking Angle, leading to the storyline suspension. This was the hottest open to Raw in some time, so of course they “suspend” Rousey because they aren’t sure how to follow up on it.

– Renee catches up with Ronda, she doesn’t give a shit about well wishes, after thirty days, she’ll be back to kick Bliss’ ass.

– Seth Rollins arrives and says Elias took him to his limit at MITB, but he’s still standing as the champion and is here to issue an IC Title open challenge. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre arrive.

WWE IC Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler : McIntyre is at ringside. They both tease finishes right away and go to break. Post break, and Ziggler cuts off the springboard attack and takes control, covering for 2. The neck breaker follows for 2. Ziggler follows with elbow drops and tries to ground things. Rollins fires up but Ziggler cuts him off and again grounds the action. Rollins hits a desperation jawbreaker and counters the suplex and catapults Ziggler to the post. (I lost USA for a few moments here) Post break, and Rollins gets a backslide for 2. Rollins looks for a buckle bomb but Ziggler counters into a sunset flip for 2. Rollins hits the ripcord knee for 2 (that really became a non-factor quickly didn’t it?). Rollins hits the superkick, but Ziggler counters black out and hits zigzag for 2. Rollins cuts him off with two superkicks and covers for 2. Rollins up top and misses the high fly flow. Ziggler up top and Rollins cuts him off and follows him up. Ziggler knocks him to the mat, high cross by Ziggler but Rollins rolls through and hits a buckle bomb and superkick. Drew distracts him and Ziggler gets a roll up for the win as he had the tights. Dolph Ziggler defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 18:45 via pin [***½] This was very good, they told a good story with Rollins being injured, him having to use the tights last night to retain out of desperation, and finally falling here to Ziggler. That’s all well and good, but why Ziggler? It feels so been there and done that, if not Elias last night, it really shook have been McIntyre here tonight.

– Post match McIntyre attacks and lays out Rollins.

– Renee interviews Ziggler, who says he canceled Monday Night Rollins. McIntyre says this is the beginning and the first of many titles to come. When they say something they mean it and deliver on it. They also mocked Reigns a bit, low key, possibly setting up a tag match.

Bobby Roode vs. Curt Hawkins : Hawkins initially puts up a fight but quickly gets put away with a DDT. Bobby Roode defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:43 via pin [NR] Hawkins drops to 0-204, Roode still sucks as a babyface.

– We get highlights from the MITB PPV with BRAUN killing people and winning.

MONSTER IN THE BANK : Braun arrives as they are overusing the “Monster in the Bank” nickname already. Braun talks about all of the destruction he’s caused in WWE, but winning MITB was the best, he got to destroy seven other men, and now Brock Lesnar just has to show his face so he can become the new Universal Champion. The reanimated corpse of Kevin Owens makes his way out to the ring. Kevin says he’s here to congratulate Braun on his win, and tells him he deserves it. He admits he tried to rally the troops against Braun, but failed. He tells Braun to be smart about his opportunity, and says he can help. Kevin reminds Braun that he has no one to watch his back, and that he’s in the same boat. Kevin wants to be Braun’s friend, and suggests he help Braun win the Universal Title, Braun can give him a title match. He offers a handshake and Braun accepts but crushes his hand and teases a powerslam, but Kevin bails. Kevin trying to be the master manipulator is always good, he’s such an asshole, everyone knows it, but he keeps trying to do everything he can to get his way.

– Bayley meets with sad Sasha Banks, who is upset about losing last night’s MITB match. Bayley tries to be nice, Banks is kind of bitchy, and they will tag against the Riott Squad tonight, with Bayley teasing a fresh start for the two.

– The B-Team does an Asylum films level parody (it’s a compliment as it was wacky and cheesy in all the best ways) of Hardy & Wyatt. It was funny.

Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Slater & Rhyno : Slater & Rhyno attack, and isolate Wyatt early on. Wyatt quickly tags out to Matt. The former Smackdown champions take control, isolating Matt and working double teams. Matt finally cuts off Slater with a side effect and Wyatt gets the hot tag and runs wild. The twist of fate, lariat, and double Abigail finish Slater. Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Slater & Rhyno @ 3:15 via pin [*] The champions get another quick win, which is great for their momentum, but their matches just aren’t interesting at all.

– Constable Corbin arrives and says Stephanie is happy, Kurt rants but Stephanie was on the phone Corbin was holding.

Ball cutting via telephone

– Kurt promises an announcement later tonight, and promises to run it all by Corbin for Stephanie.

– Jinder says he lost last night but won the battle of self-improvement and found tranquility. He’s a spiritual bring dedicated to change.

Jinder Mahal vs. Chad Gable : Sunil Singh is out with Mahal. Poor Gable gets the already in the ring treatment, poor bastard. Mahal attacks at the bell, but Gable gets a takedown and looks to take control but Mahal cuts him of and hits a neck breaker, knee strikes and then grounds things. Gable hits a belly to back suplex and hanging arm bar in the ropes. Gable now knocks him to the floor, back in and Gable hits a moonsault for 2. Mahal then cuts him off, hits the Khallas, and picks up the win. Jinder Mahal defeated Chad Gable @ 2:27 via pin [NR] Please send gable to 205 live so he can have awesome matches with that roster, he’s completely wasted on Raw. Gable was great here; Jinder was Jinder.

– The Riott Squad breaks about 17 HR violations backstage.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan : Ruby is at ringside. Liv looks o take early control, but Bayley quickly fights back and Banks tags herself in. Bayley tags herself back in and there’s trouble once again between the two. Bayley runs wild on Logan, and hits the RANA on the floor. Banks takes out Live and all is well for the time being. Post break, and Logan is working the heat on Bayley. Logan cuts off the tag and takes Bayley down. Banks finally tags back in and she runs wild on both. Liv fights of the Banks statement and gets a near fall Logan takes out Bayley as Banks tried for a tag. Bayley tries to make save, Logan hits a forearm on Banks, and Liv cradles her for the win. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley [**] This was an OK match as they are back to the Banks & Bayley issues. It would be easier to care if they hadn’t stopped and started it so many times.

– Post match, Banks shoves down Bayley and leaves.

– Post break, Bayley tries to talk with Banks and they end up brawling. FEEL THE HATE CHILDREN.

– Kurt Angle arrives and announces Lesnar will next defend the Universal title… but Reigns arrives as Michael Cole orgasms proclaiming THE BIG DAWG IS HERE and Cole also sells the management vs. Reigns bullshit. Reigns says he’s the next challenger, because everyone knows he won at the GRR. Lashley now arrives. Lashley arrive and mocks Reigns for his loses to Lesnar. Lashley says he’s been trying to get his hands on Brock and Reigns should step aside so he can beat Lesnar. Lashley & Reigns will be part of a multi-man match at Extreme Rules to set a contender to Lesnar. The Revival arrive and say they have been fighting for their chance and will get it tonight. They set a challenge for a tag match tonight. Reigns mocks then and says he’ll take them all to school tonight. Angle makes the match.

Lashley & Roman Reigns vs. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) : Lashley & Reigns argue and Reigns will begin. Reigns over powers Dawson to begin. The shoulder tackle follows, and Lashley tags in. Dawson attacks, tags in Dash and Lashley fights them off with ease. Reigns is pulled to the floor and that allows the Revival to double team Lashley. They maintain control, grounding Lashley. Lashley finally hits a belly to belly, and tags in Reigns. He runs wild and works both over. Reigns hits a superman punch, but dash rolls him up for 2. Superman punch for him. Lashley tags himself in and spears dash for the win. Lashley & Roman Reigns defeated The Revival @ 6:15 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match to build some drama between Lashley & Roman, and to remind you that the Revival is not important.

– Balor meets with Angle and wants in the Extreme Rules match. Corbin mocks him and Owens arrives and Braun is behind him. Braun says he shows up where and when he wants. He’s here to look after his buddy Finn.

– They hype WWE 2k19 and AJ Styles being on the cover.

– On Smackdown there will be a 5-way gauntlet match (Daniel Bryan, Rusev, The Miz, Big E. & Samoa Joe) for the right to face AJ Styles at Extreme Rules.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : It’s a WWE Main event special on Raw. They work some back and forth and Jose takes control for a bit until Rawley cuts him off and mounts him for ground and pound. Rawley grounds the action. Jose hits a jawbreaker and follows with a clothesline. The flapjack gets 2. Rawley takes out the knee and hits the KO shot and slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 2:40 via pin [NR] It actually would have been better on Main Event.

– Mojo cuts a nothing of a post match promo about staying focused.

– Bayley meets with Banks, and Banks says she’s done helping and being Bayley’s friend before leaving. Bayley is a sad panda.

– Elias is here, and sings a tune, running down Rollins and putting himself over. He also makes a case for the Extreme Rules match during the song.

– Rollins is interviewed about losing the IC title. He says Dolph answered the challenge and he simply lost, and won’t make excuses. He reveals next Monday he’ll rematch Dolph for his title.

Finn Balor & Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens & Constable Corbin : Corbin is working in his constable gear, which is an upgrade for him. Balor & Corbin start us off. Corbin overpowers him to begin and takes control. Kevin tags in and continues to work over Balor, but tags out, selling his MITB injuries. Balor starts to fight back and tags in Strowman. Strowman overpowers Corbin, lays in body shots but Kevin distracts Strowman and Corbin attacks. Strowman fires up and clears the ring. Balor tags in and Strowman press slams him onto the heels on the floor. Post break, and Corbin has things grounded. Balor hits the desperation dropkick, but Kevin has blind tagged in and cuts him off. Kevin grounds things, keeps control and tags in Corbin. Corbin works over Balor on the floor, drags him back in and covers for 2. Balor fires up but runs into deep six and Corbin covers for 2. Kevin tags in, misses the senton, and Balor fights and gets cut of before the tag. Strowman rushes in and tosses Balor across the ring and tags himself in and runs wild. Strowman covers Corbin for 2 and scares off Kevin. Strowman chases him but Corbin cuts him off on the floor, and back in, he covers for 2. Strowman then posts himself, and Balor tags back in and cuts of Corbin. The standing double stomp gets 2. Strowman takes out Kevin, chases and spears him through a barricade. Balor counters a Corbin chokeslam into a DDT, hits John Woo and heads up top. Corbin crotches him and hits end of days for the win. Kevin Owens & Constable Corbin defeated Finn Balor & Braun Strowman @ 16:38 via pin [***] This was an overall good and fun main event, even if I thought Constable Corbin beating Balor was a horrible finish.

– End scene.

