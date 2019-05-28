Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 5.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shane McMahon defeated Lance Anoa’i @ 1:50 via submission [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeated Champions The IIconics @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Ricochet defeated Cesaro @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Baron Corbin defeated Lashley, Braun Strowman, & The Miz @ 16:15 via pin [**¾]

– Universal Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn @ 20:10 via pin [***¼]

Wildcard Kofi Arrives : We get footage of Ziggler returning on Smackdown, kicking Kofi’ ass and setting up their Sweet Saudi Money title match. Kofi discusses Owens taking out Big E and the Ziggler’s attack. Ziggler tried to end him but he’s still standing tall. He will address Ziggler when the time is right, but tonight, he’s here for Brock’s big reveal. He wants to cement his legacy by beating Lesnar, and calls out Lesnar to cash in on him. Rollins now arrives and he also wants to know Brock’s decision and calls him out.

Seth gets pissed at Brock’s good time and leaves. Heyman says that Seth ruined the Brock party and they leave without a reveal. Ziggler then arrived, and attacked Kofi, but Woods made the save. Brock Lesnar was a fucking national treasure here, they continued Kofi vs. Ziggler and it was good stuff.

Dolph Ziggler & Xavier Woods Brawl : They brawl to the ring and Ziggler takes control slamming Woods to the barricade but Woods battles back as they fight into the crowd. Back to ringside and Ziggler takes control, slamming Woods to the steps and grabs a chair. He follows with chair shots, and then in the ring, Ziggler lays in more chair shots, and then Kofi returns to run him off.

– Kofi helps Woods to his feet and Ziggler says he thought he knew Kofi, but Kofi’s been wasting his time on Brock instead of focusing on him. Ziggler asks that Kofi celebrate for the next 11-days, but remember, Ziggler will be reminded that it should have been him. He admires Kofi, noting that Kofi had friends to watch his back, and that he defended him as the champion. But what happens when Kofi doesn’t have the title and he takes it. The fans that look up to Kofi, but it should have been Ziggler, and he will win the title.

– Catering is a BBQ for Memorial Day, with the Usos hosting and EC3 looking sad because he lost on Main Event again.

– Shane is here and will compete tonight.

– They hype Triple H vs. Orton at Sweet Saudi Money III.

– Shane cuts a promo on the McMahons and the Samoan dynasty, and how there has always been respect. But it wasn’t so for Reigns when he attacked Vince. Shane namedrops a bunch of the Samoans, and says he knows them better than Reigns does. Vince always fixed their mistakes, and he is now ready to fight, calling out a member of the Samoan dynasty. We’re 47-minutes in and no matches yet.

Shane McMahon vs. Lance Anoa’i : Drew is at ringside. Anoa’I is wearing a Roman Reigns shirt as Drew attacks him before the bell and kicks his ass. Shane commentates on the attack and they start the match. Shane attacks with strikes, kicks, and more strikes. Anoa’I fires back to “this is awful” chants. Shane grounds him and locks on a triangle and Anoa’I taps. Shane McMahon defeated Lance Anoa’i @ 1:50 via submission [NR] This was certainly a segment to build to the highly anticipated match at Sweet Saudi Money.

– Post match, Shane beats him down some more and talks shit to Sika as Reigns arrives and attacks Drew. Drew saves Shane and they bail.

Brock is Back : Heyman introduces himself and then Brock. Rollins arrives and says the championship is his life, but Brock makes a mockery of it by being a joke. Rollins says he can beat him again and says Brock is a coward, hiding behind Heyman. Heyman says that Brock will pick the rime and place to challenge, and has a year to do so. Brock slaps Heyman around with the contract, not knowing he had a year to cash in (seriously, the smartest man in wrestling gets paid to not work or watch the show), and then tells Rollins to screw himself and leaves.

– R-Truth is running from a gaggle of geeks who want his 24/7 Championship. Truth fights them off and runs away.

– Charly interviews Styles, who has been pulled from the main event due to injury. He says he has a back injury, wanted to compete tonight, but they won’t let him. Corbin sneak attack him and lays him out.

Champions The Iiconics vs. Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross : Nikki & Kay begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Royce tags in and takes Nikki down. Nikki battles back, but Royce grounds her again. Nikki then gets a cradle for 2. Royce grounds her again, but Nikki gets an arm drag but Royce cuts her off and tags in Kay. Nikki takes her down, and then dumps her. The apron high cross wipes out the Iiconics. Post break and Kay has Nikki grounded. She then knocks Lynch to the floor and that allows Nikki a cradle for 2. Nikki fights for the tag, avoids a charge and gets it. Lynch runs wild and hits the XPLODER. She lays the boots to Royce, hits the second rope leg drop but Kay makes the save. Nikki in and cut off, and double teams on Lynch get a near fall. Lynch pulls the disarmher, Nikki takes out Kay and Lynch his the uranage for the win. Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeated Champions The IIconics @ 10:00 via pin [**] This was ok, was better when Becky tagged in, and the IIconics lose yet again.

– Lacey arrives and leaves.

– Back to the BBQ and everyone is having a good time until the Revival arrive. Naomi makes peace between the two teams.

Ricochet vs. Cesaro : This is a rematch from last week, where Cesaro won. Ricochet attacks right away, hits an enziguri and then follows with a dive. Post break and Cesaro has taken control, grounding the action. He then follows with an overhead toss for 2. The double stomp connects for 2. Ricochet fights back and hits a corner spear and springboard clothesline for 2. The running shooting star press then gets 2. Ricochet heads up top and Cesaro cuts him off with an uppercut and another. The superplex is countered and Ricochet follows with kicks, and rolls through on the 630 and Cesaro levels him with a running uppercut for 2. He then block s the RANA but Ricochet hits code red for 2. The RANA into a cradle follows for the win. Ricochet defeated Cesaro @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was good, Ricochet got his win back, now he just needs some direction.

– Rey Mysterio will be on Raw next week to relinquish the US Title due to injury. Samoa Joe arrives and says he heard the news about Rey. He will be waiting to take back what is rightfully his.

– At the BBQ, the Revival & Usos are playing corn hole.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Baron Corbin vs. Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. The Miz : Considering WWE already announced Lashley vs. Braun Strowman for Sweet Saudi Money III, that takes a bit of drama out of tonight’s match. Corbin is replacing an “injured” AJ Styles. They all brawl at the bell and Braun dumps Corbin, and then comes face to face with Lashley. They trade shoulder tackles, and Corbin attacks Braun. They double team him and then post him. Miz cuts them off, and follows with kicks until they cut him off, and Corbin hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Lashley follows with a neck breaker and covers for 2. He then attacks Braun on the floor and Corbin works over Miz in the ring. Miz fights off the superplex, but Lashley is in and cuts off Miz. Corbin joins in and Braun joins in for the tower of doom spot and covers Lashley for 2. Braun then goes John Wooooooooooo and clears the ring. He charges Corbin on the floor but Lashley cuts him off. He and Corbin attack Miz, and suplex Braun on the ramp. Post break and Miz tries to fight off the heels, and cradles Corbin for 2. He then dumps him and Lashley hits the delayed suplex on Miz for 2. Miz counters back, lays in strikes, and then follows with kicks. The double knees connect and then again. Corbin back in and hits deep six and covers Miz for 2. Braun is back in and follows with corner clothesline son Corbin & Lashley. He slams Miz on the apron and then runs over Corbin on the floor. He dumps Lashley into the crowd, follows, and they brawl. Mia then cradles Corbin and gets 2. He lays in kicks, double knees, and Corbin cuts him off with end of days and pins him. Corbin wins as the others were counted out. Baron Corbin defeated Lashley, Braun Strowman, & The Miz @ 16:15 via pin [**¾] Despite Corbin challenging doing nothing for me, the match was pretty good with the Miz being the highlight of the match for me.

– The Revival cheat at corn hole and Truth is there and gets attacked. The geeks beat each other up allowing Truth to escape.

– The Firefly Funhouse is back. Bray says “the fiend,” his masked persona is here to protect us. The witch doll argues with him, and Bray then does the limbo with his wacky spider walk; a segment.

The Electric Chair w/Sami Zayn : Corey Graves hosts this new talk show deal, which is exactly what we needed more of. They have an electric chair in the ring and take fan questions. The fan asks when Zayn will retire. Zayn asks if the fan’s parents are related. A young fans asks if Zayn misses teaming with Becky on mixed match challenge. Zayn makes fun of her parents. Another fan asks about Braun destroying him. Zayn threatens to come and punch him in the face. The next question is about why Zayn hasn’t won the universal title. Zayn makes fun of the question and says he could win it anytime he wants, and says you could have asked him about AEW. Rollins arrives to thankfully end this shit and breaks the electric chair.

– Kofi Kingston faces Kevin Owens on Smackdown tomorrow.

Champion Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn : Sami stalls to begin as we see Brock is still here. Rollins chases and backing, Rollins takes control and lays in chops. He dumps Sami and continues to attack. Back in and Rollins grounds things, working the arm. He follows with kicks, but as the ref pulls Rollins back, Sami attacks and then grounds the action. He follows with a clothesline for 2. He then lays in more kicks, and then rights and a clothesline for 2. Rollins fires back with a clothesline, and knees Sami to the floor and follows, but gets posted. Post break and Sami has things grounded again. Rollins slowly fires back, but Sami hits a suplex for 2. Rollins counters back and hits a superkick for the double down. Rollins now hits sling blade, and then a blockbuster but Sami rolls to the floor. Rollins hits a suicide dive and another. He comes up limping and back in, Sami counters the buckle bomb and hits a DDT for 2. Sami attacks the knee, but Rollins cuts him off with a flatliner to the buckles and a superkick. Blackout misses and Sami locks on a figure four. Rollins fights and rolls the hold and Sami makes the ropes. Rollins counters the blue thunder bomb but Sami gets it the second time for 2. They work up top and Rollins shoves him off and the high fly flow eats knees, and Sami covers for 2. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Rollins counters the figure four and hits blackout. He can’t cover, but fires up and hits it again for the win. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn @ 20:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good match that got time to deliver, but while good, I just never bought into Sami possibly winning.

– End Scene.

