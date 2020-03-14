Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.13.20  

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 3.13.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bayley & Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 11:00 via submission [**]

– From WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 – Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match: Champions Miz & Morrison won @ 33:00 via pin [***½]

– Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro @ 6:33 via pin [***]

– Jeff Hardy defeated King Corbin @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center.

– Triple H welcomes us to the show and Performance Center, putting over the importance of the facility and how stars will return to perform there. It will be a different show, as they are here to put a smile on your face.

– Triple H joins Cole on commentary.

– Bayley & Banks arrive as Bayley cuts a promo, stating that they are the faces of Smackdown. They are in the building they built and Bayley asks where Paige is. Cole says she had travel issues and Banks calls her jealous. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross arrive and say they are here because hey called out the Kabuki Warriors, but got no answer. They challenge Bayley & Banks to a match.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley : Nikki & Bayley begin, with Nikki taking control. Bliss takes over and quick tags follow as they isolate Bayley. Banks pulls Bayley to the floor, but Nikki takes her out. Post break and Bayley has taken control, laying the boots to Bliss. Banks tags in and Bliss cradles her for 2. Bliss fires back, hits a head scissors but is quickly cut off. Bayley tags in, chokes out Bliss and Banks follows with a cheap shot as Bayley covers for 2. They follow with double teams, and Banks covers for 2. Banks grounds things, Bliss fights to her feet and Bayley tags in as more double teams follow. Bayley grounds things, Bliss fires up but Banks cuts her off and then misses a charge. Tag to Nikki, she runs wild and dumps Bayley. Banks stops that until Nikki cradles her for 2. They work into near falls and Nikki heads up top. The high cross follows for 2. It breaks down, Bayley fakes an injury as Asuka attacks Bliss and Banks taps out Nikki. Bayley & Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 11:00 via submission [**] Habits are hard to break as it was amusing to see Nikki try to “rally the crowd” at times. The match was ok and advanced the potential Kabuki Warriors vs. Cross & Bliss match.

– We see footage of Reigns challenging Goldberg for Mania.

– Roman Reigns now arrives for an interview with Cole. Reigns talks about how weird it is without a crowd and how tough his year has been. He addresses his critics, and says he main events all year and he should be abele to main event Mania. No one has his commitment and he will take what’s his. They talk spear vs. spear and Reigns runs down Goldberg, but he respects him for what he’s done, and say he doesn’t have time for part timers. He’s been groomed for this, he’s mastered his craft and will whoop Goldberg’s ass and set this place right.

– Cesaro & Sami arrive with Nakamura. Kayla says they have been bumped, so Sami leaves to celebrate his IC Title win. Jeff Hardy arrives and he has more to do in WWE. King Corbin interrupts and is not happy he’s back, and notes that he runs Smackdown. Corbin makes DUI jokes and Jeff says they have a match tonight. Elias arrives and has a song for Corbin, but Corbin leaves.

– Cole & Triple H talk Bryan vs. Gulak at Elimination Chamber. Bryan meets with Drew and puts him over, noting that he wants t learn and asks Drew to teach him. Sami interrupts and mocks him for not joining him and now he is IC Champion. Sami mocks Drew as well and that sets up Bryan vs. Cesaro for tonight.

Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match: Champions Miz & Morrison vs. The Usos vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day : New Day & The Usos begin, which I feel is smart. Otis dancing to New Day’s music in his chamber was great. They pair off and get right to action, with New Day controlling early on until Big E is cut off. The Usos isolate Kofi until Big E makes the save and we get a stalemate. In next is Lucha House party. They attack, run wild and control with double teams for a near fall. Moonsaults follow and Jey makes the save. Big E cuts them off, dumps them and Kofi attacks. The luchas battle back, posing Big E as Dorado climbs the chamber and onto a pod. Kofi joins him and Metalik as well. They dump Kofi and follow with dives off of it. In next are the champions. They immediately take control, double teaming Dorado and then Metalik in the tree of WHOA. They then double team Jimmy for 2. Jey fights back, but is cut off with double teams. The champions maintain control until Metalik hits an avalanche RANA on Morrison for 2. Kofi makes the big comeback, trouble in paradise is countered and Big E makes the save. Miz cuts him off with kicks until the double team double stomp connects as Morrison makes the save. Heavy Machinery are in next. The big lads run wild, clearing out bodies and smashing the Usos against the cage. They isolate Metalik, and then Big E. The caterpillar follows as Dorado flies off the chamber’s top and wipes everyone out, until Heavy Machinery finishes Metalik @ 17:20. Roode and Dolph are in finally and Heavy Machinery tries to pry the pod open but the champions attack. The heels work them over, as the crowd rallies for Otis. The big lads battle back, Dolph climbs and Tucker follows him up on the pod. He tosses him to Otis and Otis works him over as Tucker hits a dive off of the pod wiping out the Usos & New Day. Roode & Dolph isolate Otis, Otis battles back and the spear misses as he crashes through the pod and to the floor; he’s dead, Jim. Officials check on Otis and Tucker is pissed. He runs wild on Dolph & Roode, gets cutoff and the DDT finishes him @ 23:40. New Day attacks and the big Uce off the pods finish Roode & Dolph @ 24:15. Three teams left and the champions are out numbered here. They get beat down, the Usos attack New Day and pick up near falls. Kofi fights off Jey and climbs the pod. The high cross misses and that leads to Miz & Morrison pinning him @ 29:20. We’re down to the Usos & the champions. They brawl, superkicks from the Uso and that gets 2. They head up top and the splashes eat knees and the champions cradle them for 2. Miz runs them together and the Skull crushing finale gets 2. The figure four follows as Morison hits starship pain but Jimmy makes the save. The champions counter back and steal the win using the ropes. Champions Miz & Morrison won @ 33:00 via pin [***½] While a bit slow and disjointed in the middle, this was an overall really good and fun chamber match, with the champions retaining. The Dolph & Otis feud was continued well, but Otis will have to wait for his revenge.

– Champions Miz & Morrison arrive and praise their title defense and history as a successful tag team. They dare anyone to dispute this, putting over their movies and just wonderfully douching it up.

– Triple H runs the camera and busts Cole’s balls.

– Cole comments on the Rob Gronkowski rumors and Mojo Rawley joins us. Mojo says Gronk is on the way, and next week on Smackdown, he will be here. Mojo says he’ll be here and they will be hyped.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro : Gulak, Sami, & Nak are at ringside. They lockup and Cesaro takes early control until Bryan quickly fires back with kicks. Cesaro then cuts him off with uppercuts. Post break and Cesaro is in control, hitting the dead lift superplex for 2. Cesaro follows with uppercuts, Bryan fires back with clotheslines and mid kicks. The head kick gets 2. Cesaro quickly counters into the pop up uppercut for 2,and transitions to a crossface. They trade cradles and Bryan pins Cesaro. Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro @ 6:33 via pin [***] As you would expect, these two had a god and fun wrestling match.

– Post match, they all brawl as Gulak gets sent to the steps until Bryan hits a dive and saves him.

– Next week, we get a Goldberg/Reigns contract signing.

Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin : Corbin attacks and they brawl on the floor. Back in and Corbin continue to control, talking shit with Elias (on commentary) and that allows Jeff to fire up, make a comeback and cover for 2. Corbin counters back, they trade and Corbin hits deep six for 2. Corbin bitches at Elias, gets distracted and Elias plays a song, allowing Jeff to hit twist of “fury” Cole calls it. The swanton finishes it. Jeff Hardy defeated King Corbin @ 2:50 via pin [NR] So we’re setting up Corbin vs. Elias, ok, well thatzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

– Triple H thanks us for watching and says they miss the fans tonight. They have performed their hearts out for us and reminds us that they are then, now, and forever.

John Cena Time : Cena gives a shout out to the fans at home. Cole asks him about his history with Bray Wyatt and Cena says people have many times blamed him for their failures, it’s a long list of people with potential. He says he had potential, he lost a lot (mentioning Miz, Rock, Punk, Lesnar, & Taker) but he wasn’t buried. Cena blamed himself and came back to fight. Far to many around here and get lazy, blame others and he’d like to give them an attitude adjustment. We see footage of The Fiend challenging Cena a few weeks back. Cena says he believes in himself, and but Fiend isn’t the future, Ciampa, McIntyre, Riddle, Ripley, they are the future. He wants to take the Fiend out, it won’t steal the show, and he will end the most over hyped. Over privileged superstar in WWE history. Bray arrives and talks about how Cena has it all these days. Cena has him all wrong, he’s not sick, Cena is. Cena can’t say no, he doesn’t care about the future, he only carries about John Cena and getting the spotlight. Cena’s an addict. Six-years ago, Cena took something from him and he thought about it so much and the voices didn’t stop. One day, he stopped fighting those voices, started listening, and they took him to a majestic funhouse. Cena broke him, but the Fiend put him back together. At Mania, it will be a slaughter and Cena doesn’t know it yet.

