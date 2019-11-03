Curtis Axel, Luke Harper And More Comment on Not Chartering Plane Out of Saudi Arabia

– Several of the WWE stars who stuck in Saudi Arabia, including Curtis Axel and Luke Harper, took to social media to comment on not being in the “top 20” who got out of the country. As noted on Friday, WWE issued a statement about the delay on getting talent out of the country and said that “several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S.” for Saudi Arabia.

It appears that some stars who remained stuck in the country aren’t too happy about that statement, with the idea that it looks like they were disloyal by not paying for their own flights out. Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the story that the talent chartered their own flight is untrue. Curtis Axel and Luke Harper posted to Twitter and Instagram, respectively, referencing that they were “not Top 20,” which is an apparent reference to the 20 stars that WWE got out of Saudi Arabia early. Harper’s Instagram post also contains comments from several other stars who were stuck in the country, as follows

* Tyson Kidd wrote, “Next time we’ll pool our money together instead of being lazy.”

* Eric Young posted, “I’ll pitch in guys. Next time I’ll have more pride in myself and take it upon myself to be better! What a world. What a F’N UNIVERSE”

* Scott Dawson simply commented with, “#poor”

Finally, Karl Anderson posted a tweet that may be related, saying that he’s “Looking forward to seeing who the locker room leader is on Monday.”