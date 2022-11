CWE Rumble To Remember Full Results 11.25-27.2022: 50 Man Rumble To Remember, Over The Top Rope Rumble, & More

The Rumble To Remember tour was hosted by Canadian Wrestling’s Elite from November 25 through November 27 in Manitoba. You can find complete results (via Shaun Martens) from all three nights below.

November 25 in Portage la Prairie, MB:

*CWE Champion “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO defeated “The Headline” Shaun Martens

*”The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle defeated “The Rebel” Bobby Collins

*CWE Central Canadian Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan & “The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon defeated “The Best Around” Travis Cole & CWE Canadian Unified Champion “Chiseled” Chad Daniels

*”British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated CWE Tag Team Champion Sammy Peppers

*Over The Top Rope Rumble Match: CWE Tag Team Champion Sammy Peppers won

November 26 in Morden, MB

*CWE Champion “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO defeated “The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle

*CWE Central Canadian Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan & “The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon defeated “The Best Around” Travis Cole & Caveman Cole

*CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Champion “Chiseled” Chad Daniels defeated “Toxic” Tyler James

*”British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated “The Headline” Shaun Martens

*Over The Top Rope Rumble Match: “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. won

November 27 in Winnipeg, MB:

*CWE Champion “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO defeated CWE Hardcore Champion “Misfit” Mike Mission.

*The Seeds Of Evil (EZ Ryder & “The Canadian Crime Spree” Spyder) w/”Bad Boy” Brian Jewel defeated The Age Of Aquarius (CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Champion “Chiseled” Chad Daniels & Josh “Cheeks” Holliday)

*CWE Tag Team Champions Red Hot Summer (Sammy Peppers & Bryce Bentley) defeated Sweet & Tasty (“Sweet” Bobby Schink & “Tasty” Travis Cole)

*O’Doyle Rules Match: “The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle w/”The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon defeated “The Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez

*CWE Central Canadian Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan & “Jacked Jesus” Tommy Lee Curtis defeated “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Jay Rockne

*50 Man Rumble To Remember: CWE Central Canadian Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan won