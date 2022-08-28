wrestling / News

Cyon Wins NWA 74 National Heavyweight Championship

NWA 74 CYon Image Credit: NWA

Cyon took his first title on NWA 74’s Night 1 with his defeat of Jax Dane in the NWA National Heavyweight Championship match (per Fightful). Additional conflict was brought to the match when Anthony Mayweather (formerly Crimson) tried to deliver Cyon the title belt by attacking Dane himself, calling back to when Dane stole a belt from his former partner Mayweather. Instead of simply accepting the win, Cyon took down Mayweather for his intrusion. You can see a highlight image of the win below.

