CZW Alumnus Tom ‘Z-Barr’ Hirshmann Passes Away

A former CZW star has sadly left us in Tom ‘Z-Barr’ Hirshmann, who has passed away. CZW posted to Twitter to reveal that Hirshmann passed. Details are not yet known; PWInsider reports that the rumor is that Hirshmann’s death was “self-inflicted,” but that is not confirmed at this time. He was 38 years old.

CZW issued a statement on Hirshmann’s passing, which you can see below:

CZW is saddened to learn of the passing of Tom 'Z Barr' Hirshman. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones. #RIPZBarr — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 21, 2020

Hirshmann trained at CZW’s original training school and began competing there in 1999. A friend of lead announcer Eric Gargiulo, Hirshmann played the second fiddle to several heel stables in the company including Rockin’ Rebel’s Army. He would become a prominent player in the company and famously got buried under chairs by John Zandig and Nick Mondo, and teamed with Nick Berk as the Softcore Connection. In addition to his work in CZW, Hirshmann worked for Pro Wrestling Unplugged, WXW in Pennsylvania, NWA Wildside, IPW, and Big Japan Wrestling. PWInsider reports that he relocated to Florida and occasionally wrestled, though not in a regular capacity since 2012. He had apparently been dealing with some health issues.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Hirshmann.