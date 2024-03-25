wrestling / News
CZW Announces First Matches For Philly Special Event On WrestleMania 40 Weekend
Combat Zone Wrestling has announced they will run a show at the Murphy Rec Center on April 7th at 1 PM Eastern on WrestleMania 40 weekend.
This marks the first time the facility will host a pro wrestling show since ROH last ran a show in November 2006 as the PA State Athletic Commission received a complaint about the size of the crowds ROH was bringing to the venue.
Courtesy of Pwinsider, here is the updated card for the Philly Special event:
*Aerial Assault Match with Kris Bishop, Brando Lee and more competing.
*Mickiee Knuckles vs. Judge Joe Dredd.
Rich Swann, Milk Chocolate, Griffin McCoy, and Post Game have also been announced for the event, which has been titled “Philly Special.”
