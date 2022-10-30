CZW Announces Its November PPVs

CZW has announced its new PPVs for next month. Stonecutter Media isswed the following announcement over the weekend:

POWERBOMBS GALORE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN NOVEMBER!

There is no more feared move in wrestling than the powerbomb. And this month, CZW: RIP Rest in Powerbombs features the most violently brutal powerbombs you’ll ever see. Meanwhile, the women of CZW engage in bouts so titanic you would think they should be outlawed. Check it out in CZW Girlz: Is This Legal? Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in November:

CZW: RIP Rest in Powerbombs – Featuring three ultraviolent bouts! Dan Barry & Nico Sozio vs. Black Jeez & Pepper Parks; David Starr vs. Sami Callihan; Chip Day vs. Poseidon vs. Eddie Smooth vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Conor Claxton vs. Lucky 13 vs. Brittany Blake!

CZW Girlz: Is This Legal? – Featuring four ferocious battles! Lufisto vs. Jessicka Havok; Jenny Rose vs. Jordynne Grace; Hania vs. Leva Bates; Team Freelance vs. Team CZW!

Every month, CZW brings their wildest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!