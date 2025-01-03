D-Von Dudley Looks Back At Origin Of ‘Get The Tables’

D-Von Dudley recently recalled how the Dudley Boyz’ famous “Get The Tables” catchphrase was because of a flub on his part. The Dudley Boyz recently appeared on a WWE Retrospective video, during which D-Von recalled how during an early ECW match he forgot to get a table during a match which led to the classic line from Bubba Ray being uttered for the first time.

“When I forgot to get the tables, and [Bubba] went ‘D-Von get the table,’ and it just caught on,” D-Von recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “To this day, everywhere I go it’s ‘D-Von get the table,’ all because I forgot the spot.”

The catchphrase has been used by the team throughout their run in multiple companies including ECW, WWE, TNA and more.