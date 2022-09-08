wrestling / News
Dalton Castle Reportedly a Free Agent & Not Currently Under Contract
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
– According to a report by PWInsider, former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle is currently an unrestricted free agent, and he’s not currently under contract with ROH. Castle did previously work ROH’s two shows this year since Tony Khan purchased the company with Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor.
Fans were curious about Castle not appearing at last night’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, New York due to Buffalo being Castle’s home area.
